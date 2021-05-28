Cancel
Thai princess approves Chinese vaccine imports as coronavirus cases, anger mount

By Michael E. Miller
Washington Post
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sister of Thailand’s king raised eyebrows this week when she bypassed the country’s government and approved coronavirus vaccine imports by a research institution she chairs. The surprise intervention was the latest incident in which Southeast Asian elites appeared to skirt their countries’ rules on vaccination use and procurement, and...

www.washingtonpost.com
