Bayer Rethinking Glyphosate Sales After Devastating Lawsuit Loss
Bayer desperately wanted to settle its ongoing lawsuit with plaintiffs who claim that their herbicide Roundup — acquired from Monsanto — caused cancer in tens of thousands of people. The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosate. But, after a U.S. district court judge threw out Bayer’s $2 billion future settlement offer, their stock not only crashed, but the company said they will “immediately engage with partners to discuss the future of glyphosate-based products in...blogs.mercola.com