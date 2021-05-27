Cancel
Bayer Rethinking Glyphosate Sales After Devastating Lawsuit Loss

Mercola.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer desperately wanted to settle its ongoing lawsuit with plaintiffs who claim that their herbicide Roundup — acquired from Monsanto — caused cancer in tens of thousands of people. The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosate. But, after a U.S. district court judge threw out Bayer’s $2 billion future settlement offer, their stock not only crashed, but the company said they will “immediately engage with partners to discuss the future of glyphosate-based products in...

blogs.mercola.com
#Bayer#Monsanto#Rethinking#Glyphosate#Active Ingredient
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Facing mounting number of glyphosate lawsuits, Bayer offers 5-point plan to address future Roundup weedkiller claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer has announced [May 27] a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Greenfield, INInside Indiana Business

Elanco Sells Properties After Bayer Purchase

GREENFIELD - Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) says it has sold two manufacturing properties and is closing a third facility as it continues to realign its business following the acquisition of Bayer Animal Health. None of the plants are in Indiana. Elanco says it will sell a facility...
IndustryAgriculture Online

Some good news for glyphosate

Glyphosate has taken some beatings in the courts lately. Still, there’s some good news coming out about glyphosate in the European Union (EU), say Bayer officials. In the EU, all approved pesticide active ingredients undergo routine scientific evaluations, which are conducted by designated member states and then peer reviewed by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Glyphosate is currently going through this routine renewal process in the EU, say Bayer officials. The designated member states for the current glyphosate renewal process – known as the Assessment Group on Glyphosate (AGG) – are France, Hungary, the Netherlands, and Sweden.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Lawsuit alleges Rimrock Auto Group tried to inflate value of dealership in sale

A multi-million dollar deal to sell the Rimrock-Mercedes Benz dealership in Billings has gone sour prompting a lawsuit in U.S. District Court. The lawsuit was filed by a company associated with David MacNeil, owner and CEO of the popular floor mat company WeatherTech. The suit names Rimrock Auto Group, co-owned by Stephen Zabawa and John Soares.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Creo sales grow, losses widen as company expands

Surgical endoscopy-focussed medical device company Creo Medical Group reported a “strong” set of final results on Friday, with “significant” internal development and expansion despite the Covid-19 pandemic. 6,169.16. 16:21 04/06/21. n/a. n/a. 1,257.08. 16:21 04/06/21. n/a. n/a. 7,779.01. 16:30 04/06/21. 0.18%. 14.01. The AIM-traded firm said total sales in the...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Justices Weigh Taking AbbVie Fight Over ‘Sham’ Patent Lawsuit

A Supreme Court case over whether AbbVie Inc. levied a sham patent lawsuit to stifle competition could complicate drugmakers’ ability to defend their protected inventions. AbbVie wants the justices to undo a lower court ruling that its infringement suit against rival Perrigo Co.—to stave off a generic version of its AndroGel testosterone drug—violated antitrust law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit last year said the “objective baselessness” of AbbVie’s claims showed the drugmaker had no hope to win the case but rather intended to use the litigation process for anticompetitive leverage.
Agriculturenashfranciskato.com

Paraquat Herbicide Lawsuits

Are you a farmer, agricultural worker, landscaper, groundskeeper, gardener, herbicide applicator or other worker who has come into direct contact with the weed-killer paraquat?. The use of the weed-killer paraquat has been linked to increased rates of Parkinson’s disease. In 2011, the NIH launched a study of farmworkers who had...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Glucose Biosensors Market Builds After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Opportunities by – Roche, LifeScan, Bayer

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Glucose Biosensors Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Glucose Biosensors Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Glucose Biosensors Market.
Public Healthbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Home Use Medical Equipment Market Rises After Pandemic Situation 2021 Promising Growth by – Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Bayer

Recently added a new report to its vast depository titled Global Home Use Medical Equipment Market. The report studies vital factors about the Global Home Use Medical Equipment Market that is essential to be understood by existing as well as new market players. The report highlights the necessary market components such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, promoting, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects related to the Home Use Medical Equipment Market.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Opioid plaintiffs get green light to depose Walmart CEO

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over the nationwide opioid epidemic can depose Walmart Inc CEO Doug McMillon over the company's objection, a federal court special master has ruled. In a ruling issued Wednesday, Special Master David Cohen in the Northern District of Ohio, who is overseeing discovery matters in...
Medical & Biotechlexblog.com

Tasigna Drug Injury Lawsuits Consolidated for Pretrial Proceedings: June 2021 Update

New Jersey Tasigna Multi-county Litigation (MCL), Federal Court Tasigna Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) (Posted by Tom Lamb at Drug Injury Watch) In early June 2021, the New Jersey Supreme Court consolidated Tasigna drug injury lawsuits filed against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. before one judge for pretrial proceedings as part of a New Jersey state court multi-county litigation (MCL). And in July 2021 the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) is expected to hear arguments in support of a request that all Tasigna drug injury lawsuits filed in the U.S. federal court system be consolidated as a Tasigna multidistrict litigation (MDL). All of these Tasigna lawsuits involve alleged Tasigna side effects suffered by patients. These two Tasigna litigations are often referred to, respectively, as the New Jersey Tasigna MCL and the federal court Tasigna MDL.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Nestle, Cargill over slavery lawsuit

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit accusing Cargill Inc and a Nestle SA (NESN.S) subsidiary of knowingly helping perpetuate slavery at Ivory Coast cocoa farms, but sidestepped a broader ruling on the permissibility of suits accusing American companies of human rights violations abroad.
Congress & Courtslexblog.com

District Court Takes Judicial Notice of SEC Order in Denying Motion to Dismiss Shareholder Claims

In our previous post, Under Armour Inc. Pulls Sales Forward, SEC and Stockholders Push Back, we discussed Under Armour Inc.’s recent settlement with the SEC, under which Under Armour agreed to pay $9 million for alleged violations of federal securities laws. While that settlement marked the end of a two year investigation into Under Armour’s “pull forward” practices, it also was the basis on which a U.S. District Court permitted similar (but not identical) shareholder claims against Under Armour to proceed.
Healthendpts.com

New Alzheimer's drug approval fallout: Public Citizen seeks removal of FDA's Woodcock, Cavazzoni and Dunn

Inside Track: Behind the Scenes of a Major Biotech SPAC. Dr. David Hung and Michelle Doig are no strangers to the SPAC phenomenon. As Founder and CEO of Nuvation Bio, a biotech company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, Dr. Hung recently took the company public in one of this year’s biggest SPAC related deals. And as Partner at Omega Funds, Doig not only led and syndicated Nuvation Bio’s Series A, but is now also President of the newly formed, Omega-sponsored, Omega Alpha SPAC (Nasdaq: OMEG; oversubscribed $138m IPO priced January 6, 2021).