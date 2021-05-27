Bayer Rethinking Glyphosate Sales After Devastating Lawsuit Loss

New Jersey Tasigna Multi-county Litigation (MCL), Federal Court Tasigna Multidistrict Litigation (MDL) (Posted by Tom Lamb at Drug Injury Watch) In early June 2021, the New Jersey Supreme Court consolidated Tasigna drug injury lawsuits filed against Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. before one judge for pretrial proceedings as part of a New Jersey state court multi-county litigation (MCL). And in July 2021 the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) is expected to hear arguments in support of a request that all Tasigna drug injury lawsuits filed in the U.S. federal court system be consolidated as a Tasigna multidistrict litigation (MDL). All of these Tasigna lawsuits involve alleged Tasigna side effects suffered by patients. These two Tasigna litigations are often referred to, respectively, as the New Jersey Tasigna MCL and the federal court Tasigna MDL.