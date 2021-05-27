It’s Time to Stop Funding Obesity

New Delhi: Obesity has become a major health hazard. With COVID-19 restrictions, more and more people are staying at home and leading a sedentary lifestyle, which is not at all good for your health. The lockdown has also led people into binge eating – a cause of great worry as it can lead to obesity. Another major factor that leads to weight gain is eating a heavy dinner. This is because there is not much physical activity that you undertake between your last meal and before sleeping. Thus the fat from food is not burned and is rather stored in the body.