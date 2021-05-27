It’s Time to Stop Funding Obesity
In an op-ed bound to cause controversy, author and physician Vanita Rahman suggests that it’s time for the government to quit paying for junk foods with SNAP benefits. Soda, for example, would not be allowed under Rahman’s suggested plan. Rahman prefaces his suggestions with the data: “More than 42% of American adults, and nearly 20% of children are obese, leaving the U.S. with the highest obesity rate in the world among nations with at least 5 million people,” he says....blogs.mercola.com