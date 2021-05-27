Cancel
Health

It's Time to Stop Funding Obesity

Mercola.com
 22 days ago

In an op-ed bound to cause controversy, author and physician Vanita Rahman suggests that it's time for the government to quit paying for junk foods with SNAP benefits. Soda, for example, would not be allowed under Rahman's suggested plan. Rahman prefaces his suggestions with the data: "More than 42% of American adults, and nearly 20% of children are obese, leaving the U.S. with the highest obesity rate in the world among nations with at least 5 million people," he says....

blogs.mercola.com
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
Matt Lillywhite

Does America Need To Stop Glorifying Obesity?

I’m going to tell you several facts that made me feel sick to my stomach. Obesity costs the United States $147 billion each year. Two-thirds of American adults are either overweight or obese. And during a global health crisis, some fast-food companies are making more money than ever before.
Environment

Respect water by taking the time to stop, think, and act.

It's important to keep pollutants from entering waterways. Only rain in the drain!. In the U.S., an estimated 76% of the population—almost 250 million people—depends on nearly 15,000 water resource recovery facilities and a vast network of hidden infrastructure for wastewater services. An additional 56 million people are expected to connect to these systems by 2032.
Fitness

Understanding the complexity of obesity

Approximately three-quarters of American adults suffer from being overweight or obese. Societal mythos stigmatizes obesity as a lifestyle choice, but research tells a different story: Dr. John Dietrick, bariatric surgeon with AdventHealth Bariatric and Metabolic Institute to help us understand the complexity of obesity as a serious chronic disease and urge those living with obesity to regain control of their health to help prevent serious illnesses like COVID-19.
Health

Study finds adults who skip breakfast miss out on important nutrients

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They say breakfast is most important meal of the day, and a recent study from Ohio State University suggests adults who skip it are missing out on important nutrients that are most abundant in morning meals. An analysis on more than 30,000 American adults showed that skipping...
Yoga

Take time to stop everything and practice mediation

Dear Readers: Stop. Stop for just a moment. With everything that’s going on in your life — your job, school, COVID, your family, your friends and the world around you — stress, anxiety, physical pain and fear can build. We all can have it. But there’s a way to cope.
Fitness

Obesity is America's next pandemic

Obesity is out of control. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 percent of Americans have reported undesired weight gain. Among children, the situation is even more dire, with 15.4 percent of those aged 2 to 17 reportedly obese by the end of 2020, up from 13.7 percent the year before.
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Stop Focusing on Productivity and Save More Time

Becoming a mass producer or multitasker is a badge of honor these days. Productivity is such a necessary part of life, but it can rob you of riches you can only access when you're not being productive. Sitting idle or not being productive can make people feel guilty, anxious and overwhelmed. These uncomfortable and uneasy feelings can be very hard to cope with. It’s not only about "not doing anything" — it's also about constantly evaluating whether you're making the right decision or doing the right thing so you're not wasting time or life.
Health
HealthDay

There Is No 'Healthy Obesity,' Study Finds

FRIDAY, June 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There is no such thing as healthy obesity, a Scottish study reports. A normal metabolic profile doesn't mean an obese person is actually healthy, because he or she still has an increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke and respiratory illness, University of Glasgow researchers explained.
Diseases & Treatments

Seeking Help For Childhood Obesity

Q: Our preteen son is extremely overweight. I want to help him trim down and learn better habits while he's young. Do you have any advice?. Jim: Statistics regularly show that childhood obesity is a serious problem. Children who are clinically obese are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, vascular disease, arthritis and even early death. That's not to mention the toll it typically puts on their self-esteem. So, I'd strongly suggest you start by discussing this issue with your child's doctor.
Health

What’s stopping you?

There’s a famous survey often cited, which concludes that people fear public speaking more than they fear death. Of course the fear of death is understandable. But the fear of public speaking denotes a different aspect of fear. Whereas death deals with the physical, the fear of public speaking deals with the mental, to wit, the fear of failure and scrutiny. There’s nothing you can do about death, but there is something you can do about public speaking.
Fitness

Stop eating these food items before sleeping to keep obesity at bay! | Health News

New Delhi: Obesity has become a major health hazard. With COVID-19 restrictions, more and more people are staying at home and leading a sedentary lifestyle, which is not at all good for your health. The lockdown has also led people into binge eating – a cause of great worry as it can lead to obesity. Another major factor that leads to weight gain is eating a heavy dinner. This is because there is not much physical activity that you undertake between your last meal and before sleeping. Thus the fat from food is not burned and is rather stored in the body.
Diseases & Treatments

Obesity-induced neutrophil reprogramming

The correlation between obesity at time of diagnosis and an elevated risk of metastasis and mortality has been previously established in breast cancer (BC). Furthermore, alterations in the lung myeloid cell landscape of patients with obesity correlate with increased BC cell metastasis to this site. Now McDowell et al. present mechanistic insights on how obesity-associated neutrophils can modify the lung microenvironment to promote BC cell extravasation.
Health
The Independent

New York Times column sparks backlash over suggestion people limit time with ‘obese’ or ‘depressed’ friends

A New York Times column about post-pandemic friendships has sparked outrage on social media after seeming to imply that people should reconsider relationships with friends who are “depressed” or “obese”.In the article, titled: “How to Rearrange Your Post-Pandemic ‘Friendscape,’” author Kate Murphy notes that the pandemic allowed us to focus and prioritise those we “allowed in our orbit”.Now that pandemic restrictions are easing, Murphy implored people to think more closely about those who they re-allow into their lives, writing: “The pandemic shook us out of our social ruts, and now we have an opportunity to choose which relationships we wish...
Fitness

Fitness instructor's tips to help tackle Essex childhood obesity

Waistlines are reportedly getting bigger and more people are being admitted to hospital as a result of obesity in Essex. And children are not exempt from this trend. Figures have shown kids are more likely to be obese when they leave Essex's primary schools as they were a decade ago.
Diseases & Treatments

GBMC: Battling the Obesity Epidemic

The National Institutes of Health estimates that 300,000 deaths per year in the united states are attributable to the obesity epidemic. Joining us to talk about the medical complications of obesity is the lead physician at GBMC Owings Mills, Doctor Kevin Ferentz.