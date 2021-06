There are still a bunch of questions over whether or not Antonio Conte will be the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur (don’t panic!). But regardless of what happens with Conte, Tottenham are poised to hire a new executive. The Athletic reports today that Spurs are set to hire former Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici as Director of Football, marking the first time Daniel Levy has employed someone in that role since Franco Baldini on 2013.