Mapleton, UT

City Election Candidacy Filing Starts Tuesday 6/1

mapleton.org
 22 days ago

The Mayor’s seat and two (2) City Council seats will be open in the 2021 Mapleton City Municipal Election. Each seat available is a 4-year term. Persons interested in becoming a candidate for office must file a Declaration of Candidacy in person with the City Recorder at 125 West 400 North, Mapleton, UT, from June 1, 2021 to June 7, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am. to 5:30pm Monday through Thursday and 8:30am to 5:00pm on Friday.

www.mapleton.org
