Slawn Interview: Talking Motherlan, Virgil & the Cops

Atlanta artist Lil Gotit, is here to stay. His unapologetic nature, humor, and candid confidence are at the center of the upcoming Top Chef Gotit, a project executive-produced by Gunna, and featuring fellow ATL heavy hitters like Young Thug. Gotit has been teasing the Top Chef Gotit era, with releases for “Toosie,” “Wok,” “Burnt N Turnt” ft. NAV, and “Work Out” ft. Gunna, the “Toosie” video directed by and featuring an appearance from Gunna as well. Needless to say, it’s an exciting time for the trapper, as Top Chef Gotit serves as his initiation into the upper-echelon of Atlanta rap. You can guarantee he’ll still find ways to keep us guessing though. Lil Gotit is effortlessly inventive, cooking up new flows and molding them into infectiously melodic trap jams. T.