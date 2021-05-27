BET + Exclusive: Tyler Perry's Bruh Trailer

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Before the pandemic hit Tyler Perry had made the announcement that he was officially putting the lady that brought him to the promise land, Madea, out to pasture. Fans that have been following Tyler Perry since his early play days was sick at the thought that Tyler Perry was going to kill off Mabel Simmons AKA Madea in ‘A Madea Family Funeral’ but when that didn’t happened in the beginning of the pandemic Tyler Perry was taking Madea from city to city with the stage play ‘Madea’s Farewell’. Fans came out in record numbers to say goodbye, but did Madea really want to say goodbye?