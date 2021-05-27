Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

BET Soul: Justine Skye featuring Rema - "Twisted Fantasy"

Posted by 
BET
BET
 17 days ago

Justine Skye can't get a lover off her mind in the surreal music video for "Twisted Fantasy," featuring Nigerian artist Rema.

www.bet.com
BET

BET

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justine Skye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Soul Music#Video Music#Nigerian Artist Rema#Twisted Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rema Shares Video for New Song “Soundgasm”: Watch

Rema has shared the song “Soundgasm.” The London-produced track comes with a music video directed by Bobby Hanaford. Watch below. According to a press release, “Soundgasm” will appear on Rema’s debut album. So far this year, the Nigerian artist has released “Bounce” and also featured on Jae5’s “Dimension” and Justine Skye’s “Twisted Fantasy.”
CelebritiesStereogum

Migos’ Culture III Will Feature Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Polo G, & More

It’s been a long road to Culture III, but Migos are finally dropping the album this Friday. In the final days before release, they’ve shared the cover art (viewable above) and, as of today, the tracklist. Whereas Culture II was a double album, this time they’ve reverted to the original Culture‘s single-disc model. But at 19 tracks, it’s still mighty long, and its guestlist is extremely star-studded.
Music2dopeboyz.com

SAINt JHN & SZA Duet On “Just For Me” Single

One of the most anticipated films of the summer of 2021 is Space Jam: A New Legacy. Out July 16, the accompanying soundtrack will arrive a week prior on July 9. After sharing the first single — Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin, and Just Blaze’s “We Win” — SAINt JHN connects with SZA for the second, “Just For Me.”
Musichypebeast.com

Justin Bieber Drops "Peaches" Remix Featuring Snoop Dogg, Usher and Ludacris

Justin Bieber has revamped his hit single, “Peaches,” with an all-star remix featuring Snoop Dogg, Usher and Ludacris. Bieber takes the back seat on the track’s mellow revival as each rapper largely commands the chart-topper’s breezy beat with central verses. As the familiar melody commences, Ludacris opens the song with a slew of love-on-the-brain bars: “Crushed grapes in my Mauritius,” he spits. “Girl, you my flavor of love, you so delicious.”
MusicGreenwichTime

Hear SZA, SAINt JHN Fall in Love on 'Just for Me'

SZA and SAINt JHN have teamed up for a new track, “Just For Me,” off the upcoming soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The smooth-talking love song follows the soundtrack’s first single “We Win” from Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby. The soundtrack to the film, which stars LeBron James,...
InternetPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Justine Skye, Lenny Kravitz, and More

If you were looking for summer braid inspiration, this past week on Instagram had you covered. Yara Shahidi shared a post of her “final form”: a braided crown by hairstylist SherriAnn Cole-Robertson and a flick of liner courtesy of makeup artist Emily Cheng. Meanwhile, Justine Skye's braided, circular updo by pro Preston Wada was giving full "chic summer Olympics" goodness, while Tracee Ellis Ross topped off her peachy look with a few swoopy plaits.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off JAY-Z Approval Of ‘Culture III’ Track ‘Avalanche’

The Migos trio set out to make a lasting impression during their The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance earlier this week — and according to Quavo’s iPhone receipts, it appears they have with a Hip Hop legend. As Culture III competed for mainstream dominance against the likes of Polo...
MusicBillboard

Chloe Bailey Delivers Hypnotizing Cover of Rihanna's 'Love On the Brain': Watch

Chloe Bailey has got "Love On the Brain," and she shared it on her socials Sunday (May 16) in the form of a mesmerizing Rihanna cover. While wearing a neon orange two-piece and sitting in front of a mic stand, the 22-year-old singer bared her heart and soul in the soulful single from Rihanna's 2016 album, ANTI, and took the last high note of the song to new heights. Her sister and other half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Halle Bailey, proved she's Chloe's No. 1 fan while commenting, "stunner !!!!!! spectacular!!!!" Tamar Braxton also wrote underneath the Instagram video, "As soon as I saw that mike i knew it was going to be trouble."
MusicBillboard

Fans Choose Nicki Minaj's 'Beam Me Up Scotty' Mixtape as This Week's Favorite New Music

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 14) on Billboard, choosing the 38-year-old rapper's 2009 mixtape as their favorite new music release of the past week. Spanning 23 songs and almost 80 minutes from start to finish, Scotty features new tracks “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, “Fractions,” and “Crocodile Tears (Remix)” with Skillibeng. Minaj also goes full-retro for the compilation's revamped Star Trek-themed artwork.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Shares Sultry Cover Art For Upcoming Single "Need To Know"

Doja Cat has been teasing her official follow-up to 2019's Hot Pink since the end of 2020, and after several months of keeping fans waiting, Doja recently revealed that Planet Her, her long-awaited third studio album, would finally be dropping on June 25. On Wednesday, the "Kiss Me More" artist...
MusicStereogum

Martha Skye Murphy – “Found Out”

The British musician Martha Skye Murphy was most recently heard guesting on the stunning Squid track “Narrator,” off their new album Bright Green Field, and today she’s back with a new song of her own, “Found Out.” It’s scraping and distorted and Murphy’s vocals are haunting as they stretch each syllable out. It’ll appear on her forthcoming album, the follow-up to last year’s pair of EPs.
Musicashevillefm.org

Soul of the Blues

Time to get your blues on this Thursday from noon til 2pm with the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues at AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week afterwards at ashevillefm.org! Got a great lineup waiting on your ears this week! Got some new music from a compilation of various artists like Jimmy Reed/Little Walter, Left Hand Charlie and Big Joe Williams! You’ll also hear tracks from the new release by Chicago blues woman-Donna Herula! You’ll love these vintage tracks from Walter Trout and Freddie King! We’ll be doing it Family Style with the Vaughan brothers! How about a Harp Attack by James Cotton, Junior Wells, Carey Bell and Billy Branch! Let’s get some down home blues from Denise LaSalle, Slim Harpo and Little Milton! Or maybe these gems from blues pioneers Lil Johnson and the Mississippi Sheiks! For the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week, you’ll hear tracks from the new cd by Todd Snider! So, blues up your ears with the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind craving, butt raving blues!