BET Soul: Justine Skye featuring Rema - "Twisted Fantasy"

Time to get your blues on this Thursday from noon til 2pm with the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues at AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week afterwards at ashevillefm.org! Got a great lineup waiting on your ears this week! Got some new music from a compilation of various artists like Jimmy Reed/Little Walter, Left Hand Charlie and Big Joe Williams! You’ll also hear tracks from the new release by Chicago blues woman-Donna Herula! You’ll love these vintage tracks from Walter Trout and Freddie King! We’ll be doing it Family Style with the Vaughan brothers! How about a Harp Attack by James Cotton, Junior Wells, Carey Bell and Billy Branch! Let’s get some down home blues from Denise LaSalle, Slim Harpo and Little Milton! Or maybe these gems from blues pioneers Lil Johnson and the Mississippi Sheiks! For the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week, you’ll hear tracks from the new cd by Todd Snider! So, blues up your ears with the Blueshound this week on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind craving, butt raving blues!