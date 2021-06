The Ohio State women’s track and field season is over after finishing tied for 11th place at the NCAA Championships Saturday. The team had a final score of 19 points for the best showing of any Big Ten school. The finish in Eugene, Oregon, represents the program’s best-ever finish at an NCAA outdoor championships. USC won the national championship with 74 total points. Here are some Buckeye highlights from Saturday according to a release from the Ohio State Department of Athletics: Senior sprinter Anavia Battle led the way for Ohio State. She scored six team points by placing third in the 200 meters with a time of 22.42. Battle earned first-team All-America honors for her efforts and she finishes with two such honors on the Hayward Field track on the campus of the University of Oregon as she was a second-team honoree earlier as part of the 4×100 relay. Divine…