Mobile Workbench with Dust Collection

I needed a couple boxes to store these tools that I take to Arizona in the winter. They were in cardboard boxes that were falling apart and would not make another trip. One is for the 3 jaw chuck I bought to go on our wood lathe when turning or drilling metal or wood parts that are small and need to be held in 3 jaws. If I use the 4 jaw wood lathe chuck, they don’t close down to zero and the holding area is sunken in the back of the jaws which makes it dangerous to be turning a small piece with the outer jaws flying around. The chuck has 1”- 8 backer plate on it. I had to make the backer plate because the chuck is $30 new and the backer plate is $65 and I’m cheap!!