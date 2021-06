If you love wrapping gifts for any occasion, then you probably already know that finding a good storage place for your gift wrap, bags, and all that ribbon can be a challenge. Wrapping paper is beautiful, but the rolls of paper take up a lot of space, which is why these ideas and hacks for storing gift wrap, wrapping paper, and gift bags will make your life easier (or at least make your home a bit more organized). Plus, you'll actually be able to see all the supplies you already have, which just may save you from buying even more cute paper for the next big gifting occasion (maybe).