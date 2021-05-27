How to Prepare for a Business Travel with Style

Business travel can take the most seasoned professional dramatically out of their comfort zone if they’ve not done it before. Time zones can change, sleep can be of a premium, flights can be delayed, and it’s easy to become flustered with so much going on at once. This won’t give the best impression of yourself or your company to those you meet when you arrive at your destination. Preparation is the key, so follow these tips to ensure you stay cool, calm and collected on your next trip.