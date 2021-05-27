Cancel
Ventura, CA

VC Softball Splits Twin-Bill at Antelope Valley

vcweplayhard.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pirates' softball team split a double-header Thursday at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, dropping the opener to the Marauders 5-0 before coming back with a 10-2 six-inning victory in the nightcap. Jalen Barron had the big hit for Ventura (10-6, 9-5), a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth in Game 2 to push the Pirates to the run-rule triumph. Serena Carmona was 3-3, including a double, with a run scored and two runs batted in in the second game.

vcweplayhard.com
