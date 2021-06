World's End Club Review (Switch) "I said I had a theoretical degree in physics. They said welcome aboard." Zero Escape and Danganronpa are two of the most notable names in the visual novel space, so fans were understandably excited when the creators of these two juggernauts were revealed to be teaming up for a new project: World’s End Club. After a soft launch on Apple Arcade, the full experience has finally made its way to the Switch and it’s… well, it’s alright. World’s End Club plays with some interesting ideas over its run, but it’s ultimately let down by its story and puzzle platforming gameplay.