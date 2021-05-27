Saucony Endorphin 2 Lineup FULL REVIEW | Endorphin Pro, Speed, and Shift | SHAKE AND BAKE

Since being acquired by Turtle Beach, Roccat has become an increasingly-visible presence in the PC accessory market. Between keyboards, headsets and mice, they’re occupying more space at the tech stores, at the least the few that have open storefronts people can enter. The newest Roccat gaming mouse is the Kone Pro model, which comes in two variants. The Kone Pro is the wired mouse, while the Kone Pro Air is for those who prefer wireless mice. We’ll be covering both of them in this review to determine how good these mice are and if wired or wireless offers a distinct advantage over the other.