Saucony Endorphin 2 Lineup FULL REVIEW | Endorphin Pro, Speed, and Shift | SHAKE AND BAKE

believeintherun.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook, things got a little bit out of hand for this review, but you’re not gonna drop a checkered flag shoe on us and get a normal review. We may have been a bit overly excited. All you need to know is that this lineup is still completely legit front to back and that the Endorphin Speed is still probably the best overall running shoe on the market. Meaghan makes a few appearances and disagrees with Thomas on the Shift vs. Axon argument, Robbe’s mustache makes its first appearance, and we quote Talladega Nights a lot.

www.believeintherun.com
