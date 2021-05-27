Valorant Masters Reykjavik Day 3 Recap
The first two teams to be eliminated in Masters Reykjavik were Japan’s Crazy Raccoon and Brazil’s YNG Sharks Esports. If you doubted North American supremacy, chances are your social media has been scrubbed clean by now. From the incredible victory by Sentinels to the loss of two region representatives, Masters Reykjavik got real on Day 3. Let this sink in, by the third day of the first-ever international Valorant tournament, both EMEA teams are in the Lower Bracket. There is a real possibility that FNATIC or Team Liquid could be heading home if they make a mistake.estnn.com