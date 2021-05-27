Valorant Masters Reykjavik Day 3 Recap

After Summer Game Fest was done showing off everything it had to offer, the show was followed up by the Day Of The Devs 2021. Normally an in-person showcase held in San Francisco around GDC, this year they did a video showcase of about a dozen or so games that deserve your attention, most of them from indie companies. We have the rundown of everything shown off below, and you can check out the stream for yourself with the video below. If it doesn't cue up for you, the show starts at 2:16:00.