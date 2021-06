A sudden jerk on June 16, with the monetary policy announcement that shakes the whole world of commodities, dollar, and equity markets to feel this jerk amid the growing dents of a pandemic since March 2020. Undoubtedly, the Federal Reserve shakes up the markets with a hawkish tone, with stocks and crude heading lower. While the coronavirus emerged in January 2020, the world of equity and commodities felt this jolt at its extreme on Mar. 23, 2020. Once again, global investors can feel this sudden jolt from June 16, 2021.