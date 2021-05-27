Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Great Consequence — Beer Industry Struggles to Define and Deliver Justice for Sexual Harassment, Assault Survivors

By Kate Bernot
goodbeerhunting.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe initial dust is beginning to settle after the outpouring of stories of sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse that Brienne Allan, production manager at Notch Brewing, began sharing on social media in mid-May. Prominent industry professionals—including Modern Times Beer’s CEO Jacob McKean, Tired Hands Brewing Company’s founder Jean Broillet IV, and Dry & Bitter Brewing Company’s founder Søren Wagner—have announced their resignations or been terminated within the last week. Companies have issued statements. Beer industry groups are developing or reviewing codes of conduct. But events of the past two weeks leave an unsightly grime that can’t easily be brushed away.

www.goodbeerhunting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Beer Industry#Social Justice#Restorative Justice#Notch Brewing#Modern Times Beer#Durham University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Instagram
Related
EducationAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Haudenosaunee boarding school survivors seek justice

“Physical beatings were a matter of course. Food deprivation occurred almost all the time. People ask me, ‘What was your overall feeling of this place?’ And I say, ‘Well, it was hunger,'” said Doug George, whose Akwasasne Mohawk name is Kanentiio. Kanentiio, whose name means “handsome pine,” describes life at...
Lawwomanaroundtown.com

Is It Possible To Sue An Employer For Something An Employee Does?

Accountability is not something that happens often these days. When something bad happens, often everybody tries to pass the blame around which causes things like lawsuits to get hung up in court or left unresolved. An example would be a sexual harassment case that you report. At a certain point,...
Societyntdaily.com

Say her name: The death of Oluwatoyin Salau, why we must protect Black Women

Oluwatoyin Salau once stood in front of a police department before a group of protestors as she recited the names of all the Black lives that had been unjustly taken. “I don’t want their names to go in vain,” she said in a Tallahassee protest last June. “Those lives might be lost, but we cannot be scared.”
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom of terminally ill child responds to abusive note she received for parking in disabled spot

The mom of a terminally ill child was furious after she found a hateful note on the windshield of her car, accusing her of stealing the parking spot reserved for disabled people at a hospital. Emma Doherty's child, Bobby has gone through countless operations and spent half his life in intensive care. She elaborated on her child's condition on Facebook and replied to the nasty message, reminding people that all disabilities are not visible. Doherty asked people not to write passive-aggressive hateful messages or judge people before actually knowing what they are going through. She found the hateful message on her car when they visited the Alder Hey Children’s hospital in Liverpool, England, reported The Huffington Post.
KidsPosted by
Amomama

Kids Humiliate Girl with a Special Appearance, She Teaches Them a Lesson – Subscriber Story

Blanca was born with albinism and instantly attracted attention everywhere she went. After a year of being bullied in school, she taught the mean girls a lesson. When a young married couple decided to have a child, they prayed that their offspring would not have a disorder that would impact their mobility. Although their prayers were granted, the pair’s child was born with a genetic condition, albinism. They named her Blanca.
Worldworldcatholicnews.com

New Zealand, Bishops’ Commitment to Fight Abuses

“The Catholic Church is determined to listen, learn and reflect on the testimonies of survivors” of abuse: he writes, in noteNew Zealand Bishops Conference, noting the hearings to be held by the Royal Commission on Abuse in Auckland, from today until 11 December, to give a voice to survivors of crimes committed within religious institutions. “Catholic bishops and church leaders have an obligation to meet their responsibilities to stop abuses in the Catholic Church and learn how to respond to what has happened,” says Catherine Fife, Chair of T-Ruby Tautoko, the body in charge of coordination and cooperation between the Royal Commission, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference and the Clcanz Conference of Congregational Leaders. ). This cooperation is evidenced by the fact that the Commission has provided the Commission with a large number of required historical documents.
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
Societywomenlovetech.com

Addressing Gender Parity In The Workplace

Megan Hudson Reports on Gender Parity and Women’s Empowerment. Gender equality is a contentious issue. Not in the sense that the concept is debatable, but because the disparity between men and women is still so commonplace and pervasive, especially in the workplace. While there is a growing awareness of the...
Law EnforcementBlack Enterprise

Black Man Demands Action Against White 911 Caller Who Falsely Accused Him of A Crime

A Black man in Oklahoma is demanding action against the White people who called 911 on him and falsely accused him of committing a crime. Steven Bomar was held at gunpoint on June 15, handcuffed, and placed in the back of a police car at a local gas station. Body camera footage shows officers aggressively approaching Bomar while he pumps gas into his car, according to KOCO 5.
Saint Louis, MOthemissouritimes.com

McCloskeys plead guilty to misdemeanor harassment, assault charges

Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the couple who became infamous after they waved their guns from their porch as a group of protestors gathered near their home in St. Louis last year — pleaded guilty in court Thursday. Mark McCloskey, who is a Republican U.S. Senate candidate, pleaded guilty to...
CelebritiesPosted by
News Talk 1490

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Over 2019 Traffic Incident

WWE hit with a lawsuit stemming from a traffic incident. According to PWInsider, a lawsuit was filed against WWE in the Circuit Court for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough Circuit, Florida on June 12 by Jackson Parsons. Parsons alleges he was severely injured in a traffic accident from July...
Raleigh, NCst-aug.edu

Dr. Patrick Webb, Professor of Criminal Justice, Receives Notification of Manuscript Being Published in the Journal of Ethnicity in Criminal Justice

As of June 21, 2021, Dr. Patrick Webb received notification from the Journal of Ethnicity in Criminal Justice that his recently submitted manuscript is currently published. The submission, entitled Officer observations and disproportionate minority youth arrest: Origins, outcomes, and opportunities, examines nearly 100 surveys for the purpose of identifying the opinions of law enforcement personnel in association with official data provided by the UCR (Uniform Crime Reports) between 2000-2014. Chi-square results reveal that race (as well as other characteristics) are significantly linked with opinions related to disproportionate minority youth arrest. In particular, this study includes reported explanations, impact, and solutions (i.e., nonarrest measures, etc.). Areas of further inquiry, limitations, and policy implications are provided.
BusinessDesign World Network

New research from Newark shows strong support for women in engineering

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, operating as Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC, announced the results of its Women in Engineering 2021 survey. Results showed positive support for women in engineering from all genders and a great similarity between the opinions of men and women about the need to address gender equality. While women remain underrepresented in the engineering/electronics industry, the latest research from Newark highlighted that people believe the most important thing to achieve is the equal treatment of all genders.