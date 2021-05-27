Cancel
Monee, IL

HHS provides $209,740 to businesses in Monee under CARES Act

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 21 days ago

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Monee received $209,740 in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. The largest recipient of funding in the state was Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation with a total of $316 million. The average loan size in the city was $41,948 while the state's average loan amount was $335,543.

