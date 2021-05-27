Cancel
Glen Allen, VA

3416 Katy Brooke Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am proud to offer this gorgeous brick home in the Glen Allen school district situated on a private 1 acre lot. Seller has meticulously cared for and maintained the home from top to bottom - all you need to do is call the mover! This bright and sunny is flooded by sunlight throughout. This one checks all the boxes: beautiful hardwood floors, large open kitchen, morning room overlooking the back yard, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and solid surface counters; there is an attached 2-car garage PLUS a custom designed and built 1,700 square foot detached garage with 2nd story storage that will hold your boat, camper, or trailer and all the other things that you currently only wish to find a home for! There is a deck AND patio off the main house PLUS 2nd wrap around deck off of the detatched garage - all overlooking the large/private back yard perfectly suited for a pool. Upstairs are 4 generous bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with sitting area. The 3rd floor is finished into to areas suitable for a playroom and/or private office.

