The ultimate gaming crossover is getting even bigger before the end of 2021, so who can we expect to see join the fray?. With E3 2021 upon us and the customary Nintendo Direct along with it, the anticipation is quite high to see what Nintendo has in store for us at what usually ends up being their biggest reveal opportunity of the year. As usual, one of the things people are most curious about, and that of which we here at EventHubs are keeping our eyes on, is who's next in the DLC Fighter Pass 2 of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, following Min Min from ARMS, Steve from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7 and Pyra/Mythra from Xenoblade 2.