Kewanee, IL

HHS provides $423,692 to businesses in Kewanee under CARES Act

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 21 days ago

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Kewanee received $423,692 in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. The largest recipient of funding in the state was Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation with a total of $316 million. The average loan size in the city was $32,592 while the state's average loan amount was $335,543.

