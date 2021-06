When the news that YUKI was announced, there were many questions such as how the gameplay would be with you mix bullet-hell and roguelike genres in VR that will be set in a multidimensional anime universe. But then learning that you will be controlling YUKI’s action figure using your hands became even more intriguing. But when you add in a persistent progression system that allows you to improve your skills by equipping different power-ups, new abilities, and weapons, the intriguing part became a need to want to play. And now it looks like we have a new gameplay trailer and a release window.