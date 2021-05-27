At Large | Fifa, Fiba, the NBA and Africa: why global visions still need a local perspective

To misuse an 80s favourite, not everybody wants to rule the world. A few of those who do, though, work in sports administration. There are plenty for whom every opportunity is a global opportunity, and one to be controlled at that. It is an outlook which presses on two of the key points of development in this industry for the next decade or so. One is regional expansion and realignment. The other is the desire to centralise, and internationalise, media output and IP.