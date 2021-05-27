Anticipated Albums of Summer 2021

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??