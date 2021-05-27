Cancel
WNBA round-up: Jackie Young scores career-high 27 points as Las Vegas Aces overcome Phoenix Mercury

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A'ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night. Phoenix (2-3) played their first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum; she's expected to miss at least four weeks. Dearica...

Phoenix, AZsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury 6/16/21 WNBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury face off on Wednesday in a WNBA showdown at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Phoenix Mercury come into this game with a 5-6 record overall which puts them in 4th place in the Western Conference. The Mercury have not had Diana Taurasi for the last month and it has really hurt their success. At the end of games, they haven’t had a closer, and that has led to losses in each of their last three games, and two of the games were by four points or less. On the season the Mercury are averaging 78.6 points per game while their defense is giving up 80.8 points per game. The top player for Phoenix has been Skyler Diggins-Smith who is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Brittney Griner is also averaging 19.2 points while shooting 57.4 percent from the field.
BasketballESPN

Loyd scores 20 points, WNBA-leading Storm beat Dream 86-75

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. --  Jewel Loyd scored 20 points and the WNBA-leading Seattle Storm beat the Atlanta Dream 86-75 on Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the road. Breanna Stewart added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Seattle (9-2). The Storm were 10 of 21 from 3-point range.
NBAlvsportsbiz.com

LVSportsBiz Q and A: Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas

It’s been barely a month since Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis introduced Nikki Fargas as the new team president. Appointing Fargas, whose most recent position was a decade spent as the LSU women’s basketball head coach, was a purposeful hire beyond the Xs and Os of the game. “We are going to do everything in our power to make our front office the best in the business, and provide our players with all the tools they need to bring a championship to Las Vegas,” Davis said during the press conference held in Allegiant Stadium where his Raiders play.
Basketballbettorsinsider.com

Friday WNBA: O'Sullivan picks Seattle Storm at Atlanta Dream and a parlay with Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

Two rematches from earlier in the week, which require a specific mentality to pick... The Pick: Money Line Parlay, Seattle (-550) with Phoenix (-154), Total Price -105. Seattle should win again, but I’m leery of laying the 9.5 points for several reasons. First, it’s 9.5 points. Second, Atlanta’s at home. Third, the Dream are certainly eager to make up for Wednesday’s outing, when they were drubbed by the Storm 95-71. Finally, the Storm are the better squad, but they’ve got a big matchup with the Eastern Conference leaders, the Connecticut Sun, on Sunday, so they may be looking past the Dream and susceptible to a lackluster performance. So I’m going to tie Seattle’s lack of value with Phoenix in a parlay (see above). In this single game, like Wednesday, I’m going to take the over. I know the actual total fell short of the listed 170.5 that evening, but if you’re a loyal reader, you’ve no doubt saw my whining about Atlanta’s shooting performance and have it rattling around in your brain. To repeat for the newcomers: the Dream went 11.5% from 3 in that game, and only scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. For the most part, both teams were putting the ball in the hoop and not especially obsessed with stopping the other team’s offense. With the lowered total, I’m gonna take the over again.
Las Vegas, NVtonyspicks.com

WNBA New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces 6/15/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the New York Liberty at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 15, at 22:00 ET in a high caliber matchup between the two best squads of each conference. The Las Vegas Aces are 6-1 in their previous seven matches and are second in the West. The New York Liberty are coming off a victory that ended their previous three-game losing streak and are second in the Eastern Conference.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kelsey Plum scores career-high 32, Aces beat Liberty 100-78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 13 of her career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, Liz Cambage had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 100-78 on Tuesday night. Plum was 11 of 16 from the field, including 3 of...
Las Vegas, NVNBC Sports

WNBA announces 2021 All-Star Game to be held in Las Vegas

The WNBA has announced the 2021 All-Star Game will be held July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. With it being an Olympic year, the league is mixing up the format. It will be All-Stars from USA Basketball versus the remaining All-Stars.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Betnijah Laney scores 23 points, Liberty beat Mercury 85-83

PHOENIX (AP) — Betnijah Laney had 23 points and 10 assists, and the New York Liberty held on to beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-83 on Sunday. The Liberty (6-4) never trailed after taking a 12-11 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 in the first half. The Mercury (5-6) tied it at 51 and 72 and had a chance to tie or go ahead on the final play.
NBAPrinceton Daily Clarion

Young scores 11 in Aces win over New York

Princeton legend Jackie Young helped lead the Las Vegas Aces to their fourth straight victory Tuesday by scoring 11 points in a 100-78 win at home over the New York Liberty. Young’s 11 points came after she shot 5-for-11 from the field and was a perfect 1-for-1 at the free-throw line. She added five assists and three rebounds and her team outscored New York by 28 when she was on the floor.
Las Vegas, NVallmediany.com

Basketball: WNBA All-Star 2021 Returns to Las Vegas July 14

-posted by Daniel Mogollon, Staff Writer; Image: Seattle Storms' Sue Bird is an 11-time All-Star. (Image Source: Chris Marion / NBAE) NEW YORK – AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021, to be played Wednesday, July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, will showcase the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof when the WNBA’s top talent squares off against one another in a clash between the All-Stars voted-in from the USA Basketball Women’s National Team versus the remaining WNBA All-Stars voted-in as part of a combination of fan, player, media, and coach voting. AT&T WNBA All Star 2021 is another important element of the celebration of the 25th WNBA season, which will continue to recognize the incredible player achievements to date while also celebrating the send-off of WNBA players to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Basketballktbb.com

WNBA All-Star Game set for July 14 in Las Vegas with new format

The WNBA All-Star Game will be held on July 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, the league announced Monday. The game will match the All-Stars voted in who are members of the U.S. women’s national team (called Team USA) vs. the other voted-on All-Stars (called Team WNBA). Voting will include a combination of ballots from fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and a national media panel (25%).
Basketballbettorsinsider.com

Bet 4 WNBA Sunday Games: O'Sullivan picks Storm vs Sun, Mystics vs Dream, Wings vs Aces, Liberty vs Mercury

With a 2-0 night, I return to my winning form. Watching the Los Angeles/Minnesota matchup, I realized how the Sparks manage to play such ferocious defense: they constantly foul the crap out of the other team. This, is an objective fact, not an opinion. Sure, head coach Derek Fisher deserves credit for having his team play with huge energy, trapping, and never letting an opposing ball handler feel comfortable. But he also deserves credit for following the philosophy of the Georgetown Hoyas in the early 80s: banking on the refs not being able to call five fouls at once. If I had a nickel for every missed reach-in thirty-five feet from the basket, and a dime for every missed over-the-back, I could make up for the games I lost on Friday.