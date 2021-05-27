The Lab@AgStart Opens on Main Street, Continues Woodland's Food & Ag Leadership

WOODLAND – With a thriving food and agricultural economy valued at more than $12 billion, the Greater Sacramento region elevated its capabilities as a global leader in Ag, Food and Health innovation with the launch of operations at The Lab@AgStart this week. The Lab@Agstart includes the Yocha Dehe Lab and the Raley’s Food Lab, which will provide a place for entrepreneurs and innovators to cultivate Ag, Food and Health innovation from concept to commercialization. The Downtown Woodland facility is the only lab of its kind in Northern California to include a shared wet lab, food lab and co-working space.