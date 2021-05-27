Cancel
Madison County, FL

New homeschool group is setting its roots in Madison

By Alex Miner
 17 days ago

An eclectic group of homeschooling families have recently formed a union in Madison County. The families meet weekly for social events, including free time at playgrounds and field trips. The group also serves as a source of encouragement, information and ideas for parents and guardians. The name of the group, “Training Arrows,” was derived from Bible verses, Psalm 127:4-5 and Proverbs 22:6. One of the goals of the group is to support one another through unstructured activities that allow each person to discover and refine their place in the world. Even though each family utilizes various methods of education, such as classical, Charlotte Mason, unschooling and fun schooling, they share the broad goal of providing the best learning environment for their children.

