Monticello, IA

The Monticello Express

Monticello Express
 17 days ago

City Administrator Russ Farnum updated the Monticello City Council during their May 17 meeting regarding a USDA application for the Sixth Street Ditch Project. He said the city had its preliminary review of the application for construction of the ditch. “They have not committed to funding yet,” he warned the...

