Wake Forest basketball has added former ETSU head coach Jason Shay as an assistant coach. Shay was an assistant for current Wake Forest Head Coach Steve Forbes in his five years at ETSU and helped the Buccaneers to a 130-43 record with two regular season championships and two SoCon tournament championships over that time. When Forbes accepted the Wake Forest job in 2020, Shay was the obvious choice to take over the vacancy and was named as the head coach for ETSU. Shay finished the 2020-21 season with a 13-12 record, including a 8-7 record in conference play. Shay resigned as the head coach of the Buccaneers at the end of the season stating that it was “the right time for a new challenge,” but many (including former players) believe he was forced out due to his support of players kneeling during the national anthem.