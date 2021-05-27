‘School of Rec’ Program Concludes, 180 Families Served

Celebrate summer at the Cathedral of the Incarnation with programs for children and their caregivers with Seedlings and Summer Storytime at the Cathedral. Join friends of the Cathedral each Tuesday morning at 10am July 13 to August 8 to read a new or classic book from children’s literature that highlights an aspect of faith in everyday life. Summer Storytime at the Cathedral is for children of all ages and their caregivers. There is no cost or registration required for this program.