‘School of Rec’ Program Concludes, 180 Families Served

srcity.org
 22 days ago

The School of Rec Distance Learning Camp and Care program concluded Wednesday after having served 180 families during the pandemic, including many underserved families. Recreation & Parks staff opened the program in August 2020 following discussions with local school representatives. Small cohorts of children at Finley and Steele Lane community centers received assistance with Zoom classroom participation and took part in safe recreational activities. The program is credited with helping to meet an emergent, critical need within the community, providing a positive and safe environment for youth enrichment and learning during the pandemic.

