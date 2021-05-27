Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Reacts to Impression of Her "Punk" Persona Amid Travis Barker Romance

imdb.com
 22 days ago

Kourtney Kardashian poked some fun at herself and the internet's fascination with her apparent new rocker girl persona. Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went public with her boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Since then, the two have flaunted their love all over social media—and some fans noticed that the Poosh founder has seemingly changed her aesthetic a bit to matcher her rock star partner's vibe. One such person is internet personality Benny Drama, who took to Instagram to with a hilarious impression of Kourt looking very Avril Lavigne, circa 2002. Sporting a tie, tiny sunglasses and multiple shirts layered on top...

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persona#Punk#Poosh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosCorydon Times-Republican

Travis Barker will appear in Kardashian family's next reality project

Travis Barker will appear in Kardashian family's next reality project. Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker is “expected to make an appearance” in the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu show, which will air later this year once 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' comes to an end.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Travis Barker 'Expected' to Make Appearance on Kardashian's Hulu Show, Source Says

Expect to see more of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian together. Ever since the two went public with their relationship, it seems like they can't get enough of each other. Now it appears they may be sharing the screen together. A source tells ET, "Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured."
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian

Critic’s Notebook: ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Held an Unflattering Mirror Up to America. The final episode of the E! reality TV show marked the end of an era with a family that transformed before our eyes into expert marketers of the self. Kourtney Kardashian Drops $12 Million at La...
Celebritiesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian AND Her Fam Amid Irina Shayk Romance!

On Thursday, Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired its final episode, which closed a chapter not only for pop culture as a whole, but for the KarJenner clan themselves. Specifically, Kim Kardashian’s “storyline” wrapped up by addressing the end of her marriage to Kanye West and what she hopes to find in a future partner.
Celebritiesdemotix.com

One Thing Kourtney Kardashian Didn’t Want to Mention on KUWTK

While Keeping up With The Kardashian’s is coming to an end, there’s still a lot of things to say about one of the most iconic reality shows. The show is ending due to the audience being saturated with the content, but also it would seem that sisters couldn’t keep it together anymore.
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Kim Kardashian West creating memento books for North West

Kim Kardashian West is creating a series of memento books for her eldest daughter North West. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her estranged husband Kanye West's first-born child turned eight on Tuesday (15.06.21), and alongside a touching tribute in which she hailed North "the silliest, most stylish, most creative person", the mother-of-four revealed the unique gift she is making for her.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look More in Love Than Ever During Malibu Date

Life keeps getting sweeter for lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The couple looked completely relaxed and comfortable with each other as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Malibu, Calif. during a daytime outing that included a candy run on Wednesday, June 16. A pic below captures a moment from their day together. Kourtney paired a black top with khakis, while Travis wore a knit cap, in addition to a gray T-shirt over a long-sleeved dark shirt. An eyewitness tells E! News that the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 45-year-old rocker boyfriend spent about 40 minutes shopping at the stores comprising the Malibu Country...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Shanna Moakler Accuses Kourtney Kardashian Of 'Destroying' Her Family, Travis Barker Appears To Respond

Love is once again in the air for one of the Kardashians, as oldest sibling Kourtney is currently in a relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Based on the PDA they’ve displayed on social media and in public, the two seem to be getting along quite well. However, their romance has spurred a bit of drama, particularly Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The Hollywood Exes alum previously claimed that she held no “ill will” towards Kardashian but in a recent interview, accused her and sister Kim of “destroying” her family “twice.” While Kourtney Kardashian has remained quiet on the comments, Barker appears to have subtly responded.
Celebritiesinputmag.com

Kim Kardashian really wrapped her $200K Lamborghini in furry Skims fabric

True luxury is owning a $200,000 car and never driving it — something Kim Kardashian has made sure of by wrapping a Lamborghini Urus in her white Skims fabric. Altered to promote her upcoming Skims Cozy collection, the car now bears fuzzy fabric throughout its interior and exterior, even covering up the rims and a license plate bearing the Skims logo. And while it does look, well, cozy, we can’t imagine what the white Lambo would look like after a drive through Los Angeles or an encounter with Kim’s children.