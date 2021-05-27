Cancel
Rhobh's Sutton Stracke Apologizes to Crystal Kung Minkoff for "Disrespectful" Confrontation

imdb.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutton Stracke has apologized for comments she made towards Crystal Kung Minkoff on the May 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Sutton, who joined Rhobh as a full-time cast member in season 11 after being promoted from a friend of the Housewives, was accused of making insensitive remarks towards Crystal, another new Housewife who is the show's first Asian-American cast member. In the controversial episode, Kyle Richards spoke about how she felt badly accusing Garcelle Beauvais of not paying for a promised donation to one of Kyle's charities. Garcelle explained that she was particularly hurt by the comment as it played into the...

www.imdb.com
Kyle Richards
Garcelle Beauvais
