Let’s face it, sometimes we all could use a good snack. A little bite that isn’t a meal but satisfies a craving for something sweet or salty, especially when you’re checking out your favorite show or streaming a movie. Of course, popcorn is the standard for when you are watching a flick, but there are so many things to choose from, and we know that it is hard to decide because it was hard for us to pick what to feature when curating this list of best snack foods. But we did the hard work and came up with some of the best snack foods that’ll make you drool.