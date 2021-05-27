Cancel
Frederick, MD

Hood College names Vice President for Community and Inclusivity following national search

hood.edu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK, Maryland — After a national search, Hood College has selected Tammi Simpson, J.D. as its first vice president for community and inclusivity. Simpson has served as a member of the student affairs senior leadership team at Washington and Lee University (W&L) since 2013, where she was responsible for developing and managing student affairs programming for seniors and third-year students; providing support to students; and serving in various roles related to student conduct hearings.

www.hood.edu
