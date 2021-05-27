Hood College names Vice President for Community and Inclusivity following national search

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.