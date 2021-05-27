Cancel
Kylie Jenner Denies Claim She Bullied Tyga's Music Video Co-Star

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner is shutting down an allegation that she bullied one of Tyga's co-stars six years ago. A week ago, model Victoria Vanna posted a TikTok video accusing Kylie and her friends—Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods—of making fun of her dancing skills on the set of Tyga's "Ice Cream Man" music video, which dropped in October 2015. The Shade Room shared the video on Instagram on Thursday, May 27, and Kylie was swift to address the claim. The cosmetics mogul set the record straight by commenting, ".. this never happened." Victoria's original video was captioned, "being a model isn't always as fun as it seems...

