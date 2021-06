The Matrix 4 is on its way, with Keanu Reeves returning as his iconic character Neo.Little is known about the sequel – including its official title – but we’ve gathered together all the info that’s out there on the cast, release date and plot.Here are our findings…Who is in the cast?Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity, despite both characters being dead at the end of the third film, 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.Daniel Bernhardt is also reprising his role as Agent Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith is back as Niobe, who she played in The...