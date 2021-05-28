Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Myanmar military tribunal orders 20-yr jail terms for torching Chinese-linked factories

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcxA7_0aEMeeAf00
A soldier uses a mobile phone as he sit inside a military vehicle outside Myanmar's Central Bank during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo/File Photo

A Myanmar military tribunal has sentenced 28 people to 20 years in jail with hard labour for arson attacks on two factories, state media reported, after a string of mainly Chinese-financed factories were torched during unrest in Yangon in March.

The army-run Myawady news portal said the offenders had targeted a shoe plant and a garment factory in the industrial Hlaing Tharyar suburb of Myanmar's biggest city.

Martial law was imposed in the suburb after the blazes, with dozens killed or wounded when security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters, media and an activist group said.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar said at the time that many Chinese staff were injured and trapped in the arson attacks and called on Myanmar to protect Chinese property and citizens.

A total of 32 Chinese-invested factories were vandalised in the attacks, with property losses reaching 240 million yuan ($36.9 million), China’s state-controlled tabloid Global Times said in March.

China is viewed as being supportive of the military junta that overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1.

No group claimed responsibility for burning the factories.

Myanmar has been in chaos since the army took power and arrested Suu Kyi and other members or her party, with daily protests, marches and strikes against the junta.

Security forces have responded with lethal force, killing more than 800 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. The military disputes this figure and coup leader Min Aung Hlaing recently said about 300 people had been killed in the unrest, including 47 police.

As well as renewed conflict with ethnic forces in border areas, fighting has also escalated between Myanmar's army and often rag-tag militias opposed to the military in some regions.

In eastern Myanmar near the border of Shan and Kayah states, dozens of security forces and local fighters have been killed in recent fighting, according to residents and media reports.

A resident taking refuge near the town of Demoso reported on Friday that power was down and fighting had flared on Thursday night with the constant thud of artillery.

"We feared that the bombs will hit us. It made me tremble as they were constantly firing," said the resident, who asked not to be identified.

She said everyone had fled Demoso and estimated that more than 40,000 people were taking refuge in areas around the town and were in need of food, clothing and shelter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
159K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Myanmar#Military Forces#Military Junta#Tribunal#Chinese#Myawady News Portal#Global Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's support for Myanmar's military govt grows

Chiang Mai, [Thailand], June 12 (ANI): Even as many nations, including the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Myanmar's military junta following the February 1 coup, China has declared its support for Senior General Min Aung Hlaing-led government. The Great Game proxy theatre in post-coup Myanmar...
PoliticsMiddletown Press

Myanmar military court sentences journalists to jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A military court in Myanmar has sentenced two journalists to two years in prison for their reporting, a move that was decried by rights groups as the latest assault on press freedom since the country's coup. Aung Kyaw, 31, a reporter for the Democratic Voice of Burma,...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Malaysia Accuses Chinese Military of Violating its Airspace

Malaysia's foreign ministry says it will lodge a formal protest with China over an "intrusion" of 16 Chinese warplanes into its airspace earlier this week. Malaysia's air force deployed fighter jets to intercept the planes after they were detected by radar about 60 nautical miles (about 111.12 kilometers) off the coast of Sarawak state on Borneo island, located in the South China Sea.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Chinese military blogger jailed for ‘slandering’ dead soldiers in online commentary

A Chinese blogger has been sentenced to eight months in prison for slandering Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with India last year.A court in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, also directed 38-year-old Qiu Ziming to publicly apologise through national media within 10 days to address the “negative impact” of his writing.Qiu is known as "Labixiaoqiu" online and has more than 2.5 million followers on Chinese social media. He was accused of publishing false information in a Weibo post on 19 February about four Chinese soldiers who died during a clash with the Indian military back in the...
Protestsmelodyinter.com

Hundreds of Myanmar activists hold flash mob protest against military rule

JUNE 3 — Around 400 pro-democracy supporters took to the streets of downtown Yangon today to stage one of the biggest recent demonstrations against military rule in Myanmar’s commercial hub and largest city. Despite a crackdown by security forces, the military is still struggling to impose order more than four...
AustraliaVoice of America

Australia Urged to Intensify Efforts to Help Jailed Academic in Myanmar

SYDNEY - Australia is facing renewed calls to introduce fresh sanctions on the military government in Myanmar to help free a Sydney academic. Sean Turnell, an economic adviser to the Southeast Asian nation’s ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, remains in prison after being arrested earlier this year.
Militarymelodyinter.com

Twelve killed in Myanmar military plane crash

YANGON, June 10 — Twelve people were killed when a Myanmar military plane carrying a senior monk and several donors to a religious event crashed in a central region of the country, a junta spokesman said today. The plane, which was carrying six crew and eight passengers, crashed shortly before...
Politicsthedallasnews.net

Myanmar's military hits Suu Kyi with corruption charges

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], June 10 (ANI): Myanmar's military junta on Thursday levelled new corruption charges against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, National League for Democracy (NLD). The information about the corruption charges was shared by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar. The...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheStreet

Press Leaders To Myanmar: Release Jailed American Journalists

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute urged the junta in Myanmar to promptly release from prison all journalists jailed there, including at least two Americans. Danny Fenster and Nathan Maung are the American journalists known to be detained in...
Politicsnewsverses.com

Myanmar junta jails journalist utilizing colonial-era regulation

YANGON: A Myanmar journalist who live-streamed his detention by the junta was jailed for 2 years on Wednesday (Jun 2), his employers mentioned, because the army continues its crackdown on essential reporting. Aung Kyaw, who labored for Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), was sentenced within the southern metropolis of Myeik,...
PoliticsBBC

Could phone footage put Myanmar's leaders in jail?

The violent reaction of the military in Myanmar to those opposing its coup has shocked the world. More than 800 people have been killed, most of them unarmed protesters gunned down by police and soldiers using battlefield weapons against them. Some have died in custody, or been brutally beaten. Much...
Aerospace & Defense24newshd.tv

Malaysia scrambles jets to intercept Chinese military planes

Malaysia scrambled jets to intercept 16 Chinese military aircraft off the country's coast in the South China Sea, a rare incident that the foreign minister angrily denounced Tuesday as an "intrusion". It took place Monday off the Malaysian part of Borneo island over the fiercely contested waters, where China and...
Militarymelodyinter.com

Myanmar navy deserters speak out against military regime

‘When we are in uniform, people look at us with disgust’. This article was originally published on The Irrawaddy, an independent news website in Myanmar, and is edited and republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement. Two sailors from Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Naval Region Command recently contacted the...
Militarymelodyinter.com

Bogyoke who? Myanmar military destroys Martyrs’ Day monuments in Kayin State

In the dead of the night, the Myanmar military deployed bulldozers leveling eight Martyrs’ Day historical monuments in Kayin State on Sunday, according to local media and several pictures and videos circulating on social media. The bulldozers, guarded by security forces, arrived in Kawkareik, Myawaddy, Hpa-An, Kyain Seikgyi, Thandanggyi, Hpapun,...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Pompeo says Wuhan lab engaged in Chinese military-linked efforts

On Saturday, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China was carrying out military-linked activity in addition to its civilian research. In an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend, Pompeo said, “What I can say for sure is this: we know that they...
Foreign PolicyDetroit News

Biden expands investment ban on Chinese firms linked to military

Washington — The Biden administration is expanding a Trump-era order that banned U.S. investment in Chinese companies that support China's military to include those selling surveillance technology, calling the entities a threat to U.S. interests and values. A new executive order released Thursday broadens prohibitions that Donald Trump's administration enacted...
Economytheloadstar.com

Myanmar military coup and Covid combine to threaten shippers and forwarders

Garment manufacturers are considering whether to leave Myanmar, creating an uncertain future for domestic freight forwarders. Human rights groups claim the military has killed over 800 protesters since seizing power four months ago, and with civil disobedience still active, there’s little prospect of a political resolution. According to a report...