‘Backbone of society:' Florida principals, classroom teachers to receive $1,000 bonus

floridatrend.com
‘Backbone of society:’ Florida principals, classroom teachers to receive $1,000 bonus. Tens of thousands of teachers and principals throughout Florida will receive $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday. Speaking at Baker County Middle School in Macclenny, the governor said he asked the Florida Legislature to approve the bonuses to reward classroom teachers and principals for all their dedication and sacrifices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonuses will go to classroom teachers and principals in every school district and public charter school in Florida. More from WTXL and Click Orlando.

www.floridatrend.com
