Rendezvous Resort St. Lucia – A Fox Travel Favorite

Love is in the air! If you are looking for some “stolen time”, Rendezvous Resort in St. Lucia beckons. Looking for a tranquil and romantic vacation that you and your sweetheart will remember for years to come? It may be time to visit the Rendezvous Resort St. Lucia. The resort offers a well-deserved getaway from the hustle and bustle of life and is a beautiful place to observe the beauty of nature. It’s one of our favorite vacation destinations on one of our favorite islands and here are just a few of the reasons why.