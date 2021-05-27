YMCA of Greater Houston Announces New Location

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Family YMCA announced that a new YMCA facility is in the works!. "The YMCA of Greater Houston is proud to announce our newest facility, the Holcomb Family YMCA, located on the shores of Lake Holcomb on Imperial Promenade Drive near Highway 99/Grand Parkway — courtesy of a generous contribution of land and funding from both the Holcomb and Weekley families. This highly anticipated project will feature a 12,000-square-foot pavilion with turf, a multi-purpose court for basketball, pickleball & other sports, an outdoor fitness center, and a large multi-purpose sports field."