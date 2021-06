Where did all the workers go? What happened to them?. This is THE question of the moment and we must find out because no one seems to know. We do know that there are almost double the number of people who are looking for work and can be considered unemployed versus the months before the pandemic began - 5 million versus 10 million - yet the mismatch of workers is palpable and is causing havoc with just about every company in the U.S. The numbers are the ultimate conundrum.