Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BUZZ-COMMENT-PBOC's liberating of yuan to market forces is unusual

By Reuters
NASDAQ
 22 days ago

China's central bank is known to stick to its guns, especially when controlling the yuan. Yet the People's Bank of China on Wednesday resisted enforcing its mantra of currency stability, allowing the CNY to rush higher after it breached 6.4000 for the first time since June 2018. May 27 (Reuters)...

www.nasdaq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Liberalization#Market Forces#Reuters#Pboc#Fx#Usd Cny#Nasdaq Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Nasdaq
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China set to keep lending benchmark LPR unchanged

SHANGHAI, June 18 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark lending rate is set to remain unchanged at its June fixing on Monday, but there are growing expectations of an interest rate rise in China after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone, a Reuters survey showed. Twenty-two traders and analysts,...
Environmentmorningstar.com

BOJ Introduces Lending Facility for Climate Change

TOKYO--The Bank of Japan on Friday said it would introduce a lending facility to help banks finance projects connected to climate change. The central bank said climate change would have an "extremely large impact" over the long term on the economy, prices and financial conditions. The climate-change lending program, to...
Lotteryworldnewsinfo4u.com

Over 3,000 ATMs in Beijing can now convert digital yuan into cash

China continues apace with the adoption of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) as major banks launch a significant batch of digital yuan-powered ATMs. The digital yuan — a CBDC controlled by The People’s Bank of China — is now available for deposit and withdrawals at over 3,000 ATMs across Beijing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported Friday.
Economydecrypt.co

China’s Digital Yuan is Now Available at 3000+ ATMs in Beijing

China has been focused on a central bank digital currency since 2014. Image: Shutterstock. It is now possible to convert China’s digital yuan to fiat and vice-versa at ATMs. The feature is initially available in the city of Beijing, the capital of China. Two major Chinese banks now allow customers...
EconomyMetro International

Nigeria could launch pilot digital currency by year-end – central bank

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s Central Bank is preparing a digital currency pilot that could launch as early as the end of this year, its director of information technology said in a recording heard by Reuters on Friday. Nigeria barred its banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions...
Environmentwsau.com

Factbox: How central banks are responding to climate change

(Reuters) – The Bank of Japan unveiled a plan on Friday to boost funding for fighting climate change, a surprise move underscoring the growing importance of the issue for central banks. Following is a snapshot of how some of the world’s biggest central banks are addressing risks related to climate...
Economygamblingnews.com

China’s CBDC Available for Exchange via 3,000 ATMs in Beijing

China continues to spearhead efforts to implement a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after its digital yuan experiment expanded with a conversion feature across ATMs in Beijing, news agency Xinhua reported. ATMs Allow Exchange between Digital and Physical Money. According to the media report, two major Chinese banks, The Industrial...
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PBoC seen on hold next week – UOB

Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group gives her views on the PBoC interest rate decision. “The PBoC said there should be “no sudden U-turn” of policy operations.”. “While loans growth is set to moderate this year, we continue to expect the benchmark 1Y loan prime rate (LPR) to stay flat at 3.85% for the rest of 2021.”
Economyyibada.com

Chinese companies should not bet on yuan appreciation, says China market framework

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo (Photo : REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo) The yuan exchange rate faces greater uncertainty with two-way volatility becoming a norm, a market coordinating framework supervised by the China central bank said on Wednesday, urging companies not to bet on yuan appreciation. China's...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases to 3-week low after Fed takes more hawkish outlook

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday to a more-than-three-week low against a broadly stronger dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish outlook. The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers after the Fed brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. The firmer dollar pressured the yuan's official guidance rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4298 per dollar, 220 pips or 0.34% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4078, the weakest since May 24. Several traders and analysts said the official fixing came in much weaker than their forecasts. Thursday's midpoint was 67 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.4231. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3977 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4258, the softest level since May 24. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4220, 251 pips weaker than the previous late session close. "I think the central bank is comfortable with the cross rate trading at current levels," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, maintaining his view the yuan would be trading at around 6.45 by the end of the month. Cheung added that the central bank had warned the market multiple times of a possible rebound in the dollar and a corresponding retreat in the yuan. China FX Market Self-Regulatory Framework said in a statement late on Wednesday that companies should be on guard against the risks of yuan depreciation. Factors that may trigger yuan depreciation include the Fed exiting from its quantitative easing, and a robust U.S. economic recovery boosting the dollar. The CFETS index, measuring the yuan's strength against the currencies of its major trading partners, rose to 98.07 on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations based on official. Market participants widely believe the 98-level could act as the ceiling for the index, which officially publishes on a weekly and monthly basis. A too high reading could suggest China might be suffering a trade disadvantage against its peers. Meanwhile, a trader at a Chinese bank said some corporate clients converted dollar earnings during the morning to take advantage of the weaker yuan, whioch helped limit the Chinese currency's decline. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 91.397 from the previous close of 91.406, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.426 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4298 6.4078 -0.34% Spot yuan 6.422 6.3969 -0.39% Divergence from -0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.66% Spot change since 2005 28.88% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.1 97.88 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.397 91.406 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.426 -0.06% * Offshore 6.5909 -2.44% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX sold off as Fed turns hawkish; Bank Indonesia decision on tap

* Rupiah set for worst day since Feb. 26 * Won hits lowest since May 20 * Indonesia, Taiwan c.bank rate decisions due * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Shashwat Awasthi June 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's won led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would raise interest rates earlier than expected, while Indonesian investors awaited a central bank meeting. The won slumped 1.1% and was on track for its worst day since early May as the sudden shift in the Fed's outlook sent the greenback to two-month highs. Seoul's KOSPI index shed half a percent. The rupiah suffered its biggest one-day drop since late February. Jakarta's main stock index was flat, however, as Bank Indonesia was widely expected to leave record low interest rates unchanged as the economy struggles for traction. The Fed's indications on policy tightening and tapering bond buying bruised most emerging market assets as dealers feared this could give regional central banks impetus to follow suit, which could cycle cash out of those markets. "The stage is set for what I feel is a period of somewhat higher volatility as the narrative changes and traders adjust to a future reduction in liquidity conditions," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone. A majority of Bank of Korea's board members have already signalled support for pulling back pandemic-driven stimulus, minutes of its policy meeting showed this week. The firmer dollar sent the Thai baht and the Philippine peso 0.5% and 0.4% lower, respectively. Equity markets also saw traders take money off the table. Philippine shares, which have soared more than 11% in the last three weeks, slid 1.3% and were set for their biggest one-day drop in more than a month. "While markets start adjusting to expectations for a reduction in policy support ahead, risk-off sentiments may linger at a time where markets have had a strong run-up since the start of the year," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. Thailand's stock index outperformed its peers, as the government's plan to reopen the nation to visitors within 120 days and kick-start the tourism-reliant economy helped it add 0.2% on the day. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are up 6 basis points at 4.707%. ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloombery Resorts down 2.4%, Universal Robina down 2.3%, and Ayala Land down 2.3%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.01 -6.74 -1.31 5.33 China -0.38 +1.67 0.17 1.48 India 0.00 -0.35 0.00 12.77 Indonesia -0.45 -1.82 0.02 1.69 Malaysia -0.34 -2.66 -0.44 -3.43 Philippines -0.37 -0.85 -1.35 -3.65 S.Korea -1.12 -3.86 -0.53 13.50 Singapore +0.01 -1.12 0.19 10.61 Taiwan -0.16 +2.70 -0.19 17.25 Thailand -0.45 -4.28 0.17 12.30 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessMySanAntonio

Fed ripples hit hardest in Asia as rates outlook shifts

The Federal Reserve's new outlook for interest rates ricocheted through Asian markets as the dollar and Treasury yields surged, easing pressure on some of the region's biggest central banks and complicating the outlook for others. Expectations for higher U.S. rates tend to suck capital away from Asia, sending local currencies...
Chinalibreinfo.world

China moving closer to launch of world’s first sovereign digital currency

Beijing has launched a digital yuan test program, allowing consumers to spend the digital currency at multiple merchants in the city. On Wednesday, the Bank of Communications unveiled its digital renminbi (RMB) trial event at Beijing Happy Valley. Staff members introduced some information to visitors and then instructed them to download the digital RMB app, open the digital RMB wallet, and make their first digital RMB purchases at the amusement park.