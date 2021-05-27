Powell & Musk: When They Talk, The Market Listens!

When you’re all in, you’re all in. Michael ‘diamond eyes’ Saylor revealed MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has doubled down on its double down by purchasing yet more Bitcoin. The company has bought an additional 13,005 Bitcoins for roughly $489 million in cash at an average price of $37,617 per coin. “As of 6/21/21 we #hodl ~105,085 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.741 billion at an average price of ~$26,080 per bitcoin,” he tweeted. Shares declined almost 10% as investors fretted over this decision and watched Bitcoin prices skid to near the $30k support before paring losses to trade in the $32k area - 50% down from its all-time high in April. Whether he’s making the call of the century or he’s dead wrong is kind of irrelevant – how on earth can the CEO of a public company be allowed to take such a massive gamble on such a volatile asset? $30k will be defended to the death - if it goes expect a bloodbath, and Saylor’s bet will look like a monumental mistake. Meanwhile China continues its clampdown with the PBOC telling Alipay and other banks not to provide any services such as trading, clearing and settlement for crypto transactions and to do more to prevent speculation on cryptocurrencies. Whilst not a new policy as such, it underlines how China is taking a very hard line on this, particularly in the wake of the mining clampdown.