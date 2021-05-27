Cancel
Powell & Musk: When They Talk, The Market Listens!

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 29 days ago

www.investing.com
Stocksstateofpress.com

Nokia Jumps After Goldman Sachs Calls It a Buy By Investing.com

Investing.com — Nokia (NYSE:) rose more than 7% after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) upgraded the stock. Analyst Alexander Duval upgraded shares to buy from neutral with a price target of $6.50 from $4.90, StreetInsider reported. Duval cited wireless market demand continuing to improve thanks to 5G, particularly in the U.S. and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Financial Markets Celebrate The Start Of Summer!

Marketskitco.com

Chairman Powell speaks but it seems gold traders continue to not listen

Yesterday for the first time since the FOMC meeting concluded and Powell held a press conference, he spoke, this was during a congressional testimony. The strongest statements made by Chairman Powell over the last two weeks were that inflation for the most part is transitory. However, he also said that the current path that we are on is unsustainable.
Marketsstateofpress.com

Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.32% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower. At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.32%. The best performers of the session on the were Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:), which rose 6.90% or 3.67 points to trade at 56.87 at the close. Meanwhile, Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) added 6.18% or 7.60 points to end at 130.50 and Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:) was up 5.89% or 0.64 points to 11.50 in late trade.
Stocksstateofpress.com

Drop Bitcoin and Buy These 2 Growth Stocks That Are Ready to Takeoff By StockNews

Has been slumping over the past couple of months due primarily to China’s intensifying anti-cryptocurrency crackdown. Conversely, as the global economy continues to recover at an impressive pace, we think growth stocks McDonald’s (MCD) and Linde (NYSE:) are well-positioned to perform much better than bitcoin in the near term. Read on for some details.Bitcoin has taken a hit since China increased its crackdown on domestic cryptocurrency mining owing to environmental concerns. Approximately 65% – 75% of global bitcoin mining is concentrated in China. However, the government crackdown has halted roughly 90% of China’s bitcoin mining capacity. Bitcoin has nearly halved in value since hitting its all-time high of $64,863.10 on April 14 and has declined 11.8% over the past five days. While bitcoin has gained slightly over the past two days, the cryptocurrency markets are expected to remain subdued in the near future.
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Market Update – June 23 – Dollar Dips & Equities Stronger post Powell

Market Information As we speak – Equities rebound (USA100 +0.79% to new ATH) & USD slips once more (USDIndex 91.80). Catalyst was Powell feedback “inflation alone wouldn’t be sufficient to immediate charge rises” “we’ll look ahead to proof of precise inflation or different imbalances.” Asian markets additionally recovered, AUD & JPY PMIs missed expectations. US 10 yr yields fell as USD cooled bounce once more too; 1.47%. EUR holds over 1.1900 at 1.1925, JPY up once more to 110.80 & Cable (5 years since Brexit vote at the moment) as much as 1.3945. Gold rotates at $1780, USOil down from Monday’s spike to $73.80 however holds over $72.00 as $100 Brent gossip swirls¹ & OPEC assessments the waters on manufacturing will increase.
Posted by Reuters
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads tentative rally as Powell soothes markets

SINGAPORE, June 23 (Reuters) - Stocks found a footing and swinging bond markets calmed down on Wednesday, with testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell providing investors with reassurance that the central bank has an eye on inflation but is not hastening to hike rates. The rates-sensitive Nasdaq index...
Businessstateofpress.com

Share buybacks remain an option for SoftBank, says CEO Son By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday share buybacks remain an option, amid a slide in the conglomerate’s shares. “Buybacks are always on my mind as an important option but when and how big requires balanced thinking,” Son said at SoftBank’s annual shareholders’ meeting, adding that the group also needs to consider alternative uses of its capital.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Lower As Markets Await Powell's Testimony

Gold futures ended lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the third time in the last four sessions, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before the Congress. Powell will testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. He is due...
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: Dollar dips and equities stronger post Powell

Market News Today – Equities rebound (USA100 +0.79% to new ATH) & USD slips again (USD Index 91.80). Catalyst was Powell comments “inflation alone would not be enough to prompt rate rises” “we will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Asian markets also recovered, AUD & JPY PMIs missed expectations. US 10 yr yields fell as USD cooled bounce again too; 1.47%. EUR holds over 1.1900 at 1.1925, JPY up again to 110.80 & Cable (5 years since Brexit vote today) up to 1.3945. Gold rotates at $1780, US Oil down from Monday’s spike to $73.80 but holds over $72.00 as $100 Brent gossip swirls¹ & OPEC tests the waters on production increases.
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets Search For Direction Ahead Of Powell Testimony

When you’re all in, you’re all in. Michael ‘diamond eyes’ Saylor revealed MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has doubled down on its double down by purchasing yet more Bitcoin. The company has bought an additional 13,005 Bitcoins for roughly $489 million in cash at an average price of $37,617 per coin. “As of 6/21/21 we #hodl ~105,085 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.741 billion at an average price of ~$26,080 per bitcoin,” he tweeted. Shares declined almost 10% as investors fretted over this decision and watched Bitcoin prices skid to near the $30k support before paring losses to trade in the $32k area - 50% down from its all-time high in April. Whether he’s making the call of the century or he’s dead wrong is kind of irrelevant – how on earth can the CEO of a public company be allowed to take such a massive gamble on such a volatile asset? $30k will be defended to the death - if it goes expect a bloodbath, and Saylor’s bet will look like a monumental mistake. Meanwhile China continues its clampdown with the PBOC telling Alipay and other banks not to provide any services such as trading, clearing and settlement for crypto transactions and to do more to prevent speculation on cryptocurrencies. Whilst not a new policy as such, it underlines how China is taking a very hard line on this, particularly in the wake of the mining clampdown.
StocksStock Traders Daily

When Cooper (COO) Moves Investors should Listen

COO Technical Summary | Raw Data for the Trading Plans Below:. How do we know what is going on #behindthescenes of a company? According to Stock Traders Daily, a 20-year #financialindustry innovator, the best way to do this to to watch the price action in the stock. The Cooper (NYSE: COO) report below is a real world example. Included are trading plans for COO, but this report is static. If you want an update, or a different stock, please get one here Unlimited Real Time Reports.
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Enjoyed the “Musk jump” and then the MicroStrategy News Came In

Market Enjoyed the “Musk jump” and then the MicroStrategy News Came In. Elon Musk announced that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would start accepting BTC payments as soon as there is proof that 50% of energy used for mining is renewable. MicroStrategy makes plans to sell $1 Billion in stock to acquire more...
MarketsStreet.Com

When Playing TILE, I Listened to the Facts on the Ground

Carpet tile manufacturer Interface (TILE) was on a roll prior to the COVID-19 pandemicThe years 2017, 2018 and 2019 each saw all-time record sales and earningsFrom 2012 through 2019, TILE saw every major business metric advanced nicelyLast year's government mandated shutdowns hurt TILE as many of its best end users (see graphic below) put projects...
StocksSeacoast Online

Money Talk: Remember your strategy when market hits new highs

If your investment portfolio has an allocation to stocks it is likely that you have been pleasantly surprised when opening your account statements over the past 12 months. After the pandemic-induced meltdown that saw the S&P 500 Index drop nearly 34% in a month's time, stocks have made a remarkable recovery, putting the 2020 bear market in the books as the shortest on record. Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 Index has booked a return of over 40%.