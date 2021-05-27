Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hybrid Encoding For Generating Large Scale Game Level Patterns With Local Variations Using a GAN

By Jacob Schrum, Benjamin Capps, Kirby Steckel, Vanessa Volz, Sebastian Risi
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are a powerful indirect genotype-to-phenotype mapping for evolutionary search, but they have limitations. In particular, GAN output does not scale to arbitrary dimensions, and there is no obvious way to combine GAN outputs into a cohesive whole, which would be useful in many areas, such as video game level generation. Game levels often consist of several segments, sometimes repeated directly or with variation, organized into an engaging pattern. Such patterns can be produced with Compositional Pattern Producing Networks (CPPNs). Specifically, a CPPN can define latent vector GAN inputs as a function of geometry, which provides a way to organize level segments output by a GAN into a complete level. However, a collection of latent vectors can also be evolved directly, to produce more chaotic levels. Here, we propose a new hybrid approach that evolves CPPNs first, but allows the latent vectors to evolve later, and combines the benefits of both approaches. These approaches are evaluated in Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. We previously demonstrated via divergent search (MAP-Elites) that CPPNs better cover the space of possible levels than directly evolved levels. Here, we show that the hybrid approach can cover areas that neither of the other methods can and achieves comparable or superior QD scores.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gan#Encoding#Generation#Video Game#Cppn#Gan#Super Mario Bros#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Computers
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

SOUP-GAN: Super-Resolution MRI Using Generative Adversarial Networks

Kuan Zhang, Haoji Hu, Kenneth Philbrick, Gian Marco Conte, Joseph D. Sobek, Pouria Rouzrokh, Bradley J. Erickson. There is a growing demand for high-resolution (HR) medical images in both the clinical and research applications. Image quality is inevitably traded off with the acquisition time for better patient comfort, lower examination costs, dose, and fewer motion-induced artifacts. For many image-based tasks, increasing the apparent resolution in the perpendicular plane to produce multi-planar reformats or 3D images is commonly used. Single image super-resolution (SR) is a promising technique to provide HR images based on unsupervised learning to increase resolution of a 2D image, but there are few reports on 3D SR. Further, perceptual loss is proposed in the literature to better capture the textual details and edges than using pixel-wise loss functions, by comparing the semantic distances in the high-dimensional feature space of a pre-trained 2D network (e.g., VGG). However, it is not clear how one should generalize it to 3D medical images, and the attendant implications are still unclear. In this paper, we propose a framework called SOUP-GAN: Super-resolution Optimized Using Perceptual-tuned Generative Adversarial Network (GAN), in order to produce thinner slice (e.g., high resolution in the 'Z' plane) medical images with anti-aliasing and deblurring. The proposed method outperforms other conventional resolution-enhancement methods and previous SR work on medical images upon both qualitative and quantitative comparisons. Specifically, we examine the model in terms of its generalization for various SR ratios and imaging modalities. By addressing those limitations, our model shows promise as a novel 3D SR interpolation technique, providing potential applications in both clinical and research settings.
Computersarxiv.org

Distributed nonparametric regression imputation for missing response problems with large-scale data

Nonparametric regression imputation is commonly used in missing data analysis. However, it suffers from the "curse of dimension". The problem can be alleviated by the explosive sample size in the era of big data, while the large-scale data size presents some challenges on the storage of data and the calculation of estimators. These challenges make the classical nonparametric regression imputation methods no longer applicable. This motivates us to develop two distributed nonparametric imputation methods. One is based on kernel smoothing and the other is based on the sieve method. The kernel based distributed imputation method has extremely low communication cost and the sieve based distributed imputation method can accommodate more local machines. In order to illustrate the proposed imputation methods, response mean estimation is considered. Two distributed nonparametric imputation estimators are proposed for the response mean, which are proved to be asymptotically normal with asymptotic variances achieving the semiparametric efficiency bound. The proposed methods are evaluated through simulation studies and are illustrated by a real data analysis.
Computersarxiv.org

Hybrid attention network based on progressive embedding scale-context for crowd counting

The existing crowd counting methods usually adopted attention mechanism to tackle background noise, or applied multi-level features or multi-scales context fusion to tackle scale variation. However, these approaches deal with these two problems separately. In this paper, we propose a Hybrid Attention Network (HAN) by employing Progressive Embedding Scale-context (PES) information, which enables the network to simultaneously suppress noise and adapt head scale variation. We build the hybrid attention mechanism through paralleling spatial attention and channel attention module, which makes the network to focus more on the human head area and reduce the interference of background objects. Besides, we embed certain scale-context to the hybrid attention along the spatial and channel dimensions for alleviating these counting errors caused by the variation of perspective and head scale. Finally, we propose a progressive learning strategy through cascading multiple hybrid attention modules with embedding different scale-context, which can gradually integrate different scale-context information into the current feature map from global to local. Ablation experiments provides that the network architecture can gradually learn multi-scale features and suppress background noise. Extensive experiments demonstrate that HANet obtain state-of-the-art counting performance on four mainstream datasets.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Local Disentanglement in Variational Auto-Encoders Using Jacobian $L_1$ Regularization

There have been many recent advances in representation learning; however, unsupervised representation learning can still struggle with model identification issues. Variational Auto-Encoders (VAEs) and their extensions such as $\beta$-VAEs have been shown to locally align latent variables with PCA directions, which can help to improve model disentanglement under some conditions. Borrowing inspiration from Independent Component Analysis (ICA) and sparse coding, we propose applying an $L_1$ loss to the VAE's generative Jacobian during training to encourage local latent variable alignment with independent factors of variation in the data. We demonstrate our results on a variety of datasets, giving qualitative and quantitative results using information theoretic and modularity measures that show our added $L_1$ cost encourages local axis alignment of the latent representation with individual factors of variation.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Dynamics of Stochastic Momentum Methods on Large-scale, Quadratic Models

We analyze a class of stochastic gradient algorithms with momentum on a high-dimensional random least squares problem. Our framework, inspired by random matrix theory, provides an exact (deterministic) characterization for the sequence of loss values produced by these algorithms which is expressed only in terms of the eigenvalues of the Hessian. This leads to simple expressions for nearly-optimal hyperparameters, a description of the limiting neighborhood, and average-case complexity.
Technologyarxiv.org

Raw Waveform Encoder with Multi-Scale Globally Attentive Locally Recurrent Networks for End-to-End Speech Recognition

End-to-end speech recognition generally uses hand-engineered acoustic features as input and excludes the feature extraction module from its joint optimization. To extract learnable and adaptive features and mitigate information loss, we propose a new encoder that adopts globally attentive locally recurrent (GALR) networks and directly takes raw waveform as input. We observe improved ASR performance and robustness by applying GALR on different window lengths to aggregate fine-grain temporal information into multi-scale acoustic features. Experiments are conducted on a benchmark dataset AISHELL-2 and two large-scale Mandarin speech corpus of 5,000 hours and 21,000 hours. With faster speed and comparable model size, our proposed multi-scale GALR waveform encoder achieved consistent character error rate reductions (CERRs) from 7.9% to 28.1% relative over strong baselines, including Conformer and TDNN-Conformer. In particular, our approach demonstrated notable robustness than the traditional handcrafted features and outperformed the baseline MFCC-based TDNN-Conformer model by a 15.2% CERR on a music-mixed real-world speech test set.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

High Resolution Video Generation Using Spatio-Temporal GAN

In this paper, we present a novel network for high resolution video generation. Our network uses ideas from Wasserstein GANs by enforcing k-Lipschitz constraint on the loss term and Conditional GANs using class labels for training and testing. We present Generator and Discriminator network layerwise details along with the combined network architecture, optimization details and algorithm used in this work. Our network uses a combination of two loss terms: mean square pixel loss and an adversarial loss. The datasets used for training and testing our network are UCF101, Golf and Aeroplane Datasets. Using Inception Score and Fréchet Inception Distance as the evaluation metrics, our network outperforms previous state of the art networks on unsupervised video generation.
Industryarxiv.org

GLSD: The Global Large-Scale Ship Database and Baseline Evaluations

Zhenfeng Shao, Jiaming Wang, Lianbing Deng, Xiao Huang, Tao Lu, Ruiqian Zhang, Xianwei Lv, Qing Ding, Zhiqiang Wang. In this paper, we introduce a challenging global large-scale ship database (called GLSD), designed specifically for ship detection tasks. The designed GLSD database includes a total of 140,616 annotated instances from 100,729 images. Based on the collected images, we propose 13 categories that widely exists in international routes. These categories include sailing boat, fishing boat, passenger ship, war ship, general cargo ship, container ship, bulk cargo carrier, barge, ore carrier, speed boat, canoe, oil carrier, and tug. The motivations of developing GLSD include the following: 1) providing a refined ship detection database; 2) providing the worldwide researchers of ship detection and exhaustive label information (bounding box and ship class label) in one uniform global database; and 3) providing a large-scale ship database with geographic information (port and country information) that benefits multi-modal analysis. In addition, we discuss the evaluation protocols given image characteristics in GLSD and analyze the performance of selected state-of-the-art object detection algorithms on GSLD, providing baselines for future studies. More information regarding the designed GLSD can be found at this https URL.
Computersarxiv.org

Distributed Mean-Field Density Estimation for Large-Scale Systems

This work studies how to estimate the mean-field density of large-scale systems in a distributed manner. Such problems are motivated by the recent swarm control technique that uses mean-field approximations to represent the collective effect of the swarm, wherein the mean-field density (and its gradient) is usually used in feedback control design. In the first part, we formulate the density estimation problem as a filtering problem of the associated mean-field partial differential equation (PDE), for which we employ kernel density estimation (KDE) to construct noisy observations and use filtering theory of PDE systems to design an optimal (centralized) density filter. It turns out that the covariance operator of observation noise depends on the unknown density. Hence, we use approximations for the covariance operator to obtain a suboptimal density filter, and prove that both the density estimates and their gradient are convergent and remain close to the optimal one using the notion of input-to-state stability (ISS). In the second part, we continue to study how to decentralize the density filter such that each agent can estimate the mean-field density based on only its own position and local information exchange with neighbors. We prove that the local density filter is also convergent and remains close to the centralized one in the sense of ISS. Simulation results suggest that the (centralized) suboptimal density filter is able to generate convergent density estimates, and the local density filter is able to converge and remain close to the centralized filter.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Practical Large-Scale Linear Programming using Primal-Dual Hybrid Gradient

We present PDLP, a practical first-order method for linear programming (LP) that can solve to the high levels of accuracy that are expected in traditional LP applications. In addition, it can scale to very large problems because its core operation is matrix-vector multiplications. PDLP is derived by applying the primal-dual hybrid gradient (PDHG) method, popularized by Chambolle and Pock (2011), to a saddle-point formulation of LP. PDLP enhances PDHG for LP by combining several new techniques with older tricks from the literature; the enhancements include diagonal preconditioning, presolving, adaptive step sizes, and adaptive restarting. PDLP improves the state of the art for first-order methods applied to LP. We compare PDLP with SCS, an ADMM-based solver, on a set of 383 LP instances derived from MIPLIB 2017. With a target of $10^{-8}$ relative accuracy and 1 hour time limit, PDLP achieves a 6.3x reduction in the geometric mean of solve times and a 4.6x reduction in the number of instances unsolved (from 227 to 49). Furthermore, we highlight standard benchmark instances and a large-scale application (PageRank) where our open-source prototype of PDLP, written in Julia, outperforms a commercial LP solver.
Sciencearxiv.org

Variational Quantum-Neural Hybrid Eigensolver

The variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is one of the most representative quantum algorithms in the noisy intermediate-size quantum (NISQ) era, and is generally speculated to deliver one of the first quantum advantages for the ground-state simulations of some non-trivial Hamiltonians. However, short quantum coherence time and limited availability of quantum hardware resources in the NISQ hardware strongly restrain the capacity and expressiveness of VQEs. In this Letter, we introduce the variational quantum-neural hybrid eigensolver (VQNHE) in which the shallow-circuit quantum ansatz can be further enhanced by classical post-processing with neural networks. We show that VQNHE consistently and significantly outperforms VQE in simulating ground-state energies of quantum spins and molecules given the same amount of quantum resources. More importantly, we demonstrate that for arbitrary post-processing neural functions, VQNHE only incurs an polynomial overhead of processing time and represents the first scalable method to exponentially accelerate VQE with non-unitary post-processing that can be efficiently implemented in the NISQ era.
Industryarxiv.org

Decentralized Multistage Optimization of Large-Scale Microgrids under Stochasticity

François Pacaud (ANL), Michel de Lara (CERMICS), Jean-Philippe Chancelier (CERMICS), Pierre Carpentier (UMA) Microgrids are recognized as a relevant tool to absorb decentralized renewable energies in the energy mix. However, the sequential handling of multiple stochastic productions and demands, and of storage, make their management a delicate issue. We add another layer of complexity by considering microgrids where different buildings stand at the nodes of a network and are connected by the arcs; some buildings host local production and storage capabilities, and can exchange with others their energy surplus. We formulate the problem as a multistage stochastic optimization problem, corresponding to the minimization of the expected temporal sum of operational costs, while satisfying the energy demand at each node, for all time. The resulting mathematical problem has a large-scale nature, exhibiting both spatial and temporal couplings. However, the problem displays a network structure that makes it amenable to a mix of spatial decomposition-coordination with temporal decomposition methods. We conduct numerical simulations on microgrids of different sizes and topologies, with up to 48 nodes and 64 state variables. Decomposition methods are faster and provide more efficient policies than a state-of-the-art Stochastic Dual Dynamic Programming algorithm. Moreover, they scale almost linearly with the state dimension, making them a promising tool to address more complex microgrid optimal management problems.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

How To Scale Your Analysis To Handle Very Large Datasets in Python

I often work with data that is too big to fit into memory, which can be an issue if you need all the data to calculate the average. I run into this problem often when working with large ensemble models, which can be tens or sometimes hundreds of gigabytes of data. One tool that has greatly improved my productivity and allowed me to efficiently work with such large datasets in Python is Dask.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Geostationary Earth Orbit Hyperspectral Infrared Radiance data improve local severe storm forecasts proofed by using a new Hybrid OSSE method

Since the era of meteorological satellites began in the 1950s, continuous remote sensing instrument improvements have elevated Earth science and have significantly increased available atmospheric observations. Likewise, scientists have made considerable advancements in understanding Earth's atmosphere, climate, and environment. Furthering growth of atmospheric science within the last 20 years, satellite-based infrared (IR) sounders onboard low Earth orbiting (LEO) satellites have provided high spectral (or hyperspectral) IR radiances. These sounders can determine small differences in reflected IR wavelengths, which help identify different targets of the atmosphere. These data have significantly improved global numerical weather prediction (NWP) modelling and forecasting.
Sciencelatestnewspost.com

Using large-scale experiments and machine learning to discover theories of human decision-making

Science, abe2629, this issue p. 1209; see also abi7668, p. 1150. Predicting and understanding how people make decisions has been a long-standing goal in many fields, with quantitative models of human decision-making informing research in both the social sciences and engineering. We show how progress toward this goal can be accelerated by using large datasets to power machine-learning algorithms that are constrained to produce interpretable psychological theories. Conducting the largest experiment on risky choice to date and analyzing the results using gradient-based optimization of differentiable decision theories implemented through artificial neural networks, we were able to recapitulate historical discoveries, establish that there is room to improve on existing theories, and discover a new, more accurate model of human decision-making in a form that preserves the insights from centuries of research.
Softwarearxiv.org

Algorithm Auditing at a Large-Scale: Insights from Search Engine Audits

Algorithm audits have increased in recent years due to a growing need to independently assess the performance of automatically curated services that process, filter and rank the large and dynamic amount of information available on the internet. Among several methodologies to perform such audits, virtual agents stand out because they offer the possibility of performing systematic experiments simulating human behaviour without the associated costs of recruiting participants. Motivated by the importance of research transparency and replicability of results, this paper focuses on the challenges of such an approach, and it provides methodological details, recommendations, lessons learned and limitations that researchers should take into consideration when setting up experiments with virtual agents. We demonstrate the successful performance of our research infrastructure in multiple data collections with diverse experimental designs, and point to different changes and strategies that improved the quality of the method. We conclude that virtual agents are a promising venue for monitoring the performance of algorithms during longer periods of time, and we hope that this paper serves as a base to widen the research in this direction.
Computerstech-critter.com

Altos Computing releases the Altos BrainSphere R685 F5 server for large scale AI and DL use cases

Altos Computing, the subsidiary of Acer that is dedicated to industry businesses, has announced the new Altos BrainSphere R685 F5 computing system. As one of the NVIDIA-certified servers, the Altos BrainSphere R685 F5 is created to address demands from sectors of academic research, simulation, visual computing, and advanced AI/DL workloads coming from various enterprises. The internals is equipped with 2 AMD EPYC 7763 CPUs, 2 NVIDIA Connect-X network adapters, and 4 NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs which is a powerful package certified for performance, scalability, security, and reliability. Additionally, being a member of the NVIDIA EGX platform means that this server unit is made with best practices and passed NVIDIA’s certification testes that meet a variety of demanding workloads, including AI as well as supporting remote collaboration and accelerated graphics in NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise.
Sciencearxiv.org

Large-scale empirical study on the momentum equation's inertia term

A common approach to reduce the Euler equations' complexity for the simulation and optimization of gas networks is to neglect small terms that contribute little to the overall equations. An example is the inertia term of the momentum equation since it is said to be of negligible size under real-world operating conditions. However, this justification has always only been based on experience or single sets of artificial data points. This study closes this gap by presenting a large-scale empirical evaluation of the absolute and relative size of the inertia term when operating a real-world gas network. Our data consists of three years of fine-granular state data of one of the largest gas networks in Europe, featuring over 6,000 pipes with a total length of over 10,000 km. We found that there are only 120 events in which a subnetwork consisting of multiple pipes has an inertia term of high significance for more than three minutes. On average, such an event occurs less often than once every ten days. Therefore, we conclude that the inertia term is indeed negligible for real-world transient gas network control problems.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Local variations of the Stellar Velocity Ellipsoid: the disc of galaxies in the Auriga simulations

Daniel Walo-Martín, Isabel Pérez, Robert J.J. Grand, Jesús Falcón-Barroso, Francesca Pinna, Marie Martig. The connection between the Stellar Velocity Ellipsoid (SVE) and the dynamical evolution of galaxies has been a matter of debate in the last years and there is no clear consensus whether different heating agents (e.g. spiral arms, giant molecular clouds, bars and mergers) leave clear detectable signatures in the present day kinematics. Most of these results are based on a single and global SVE and have not taken into account that these agents do not necessarily equally affect all regions of the stellar disc.We study the 2D spatial distribution of the SVE across the stellar discs of Auriga galaxies, a set of high resolution magneto-hydrodynamical cosmological zoom-in simulations, to unveil the connection between local and global kinematic properties in the disc region. We find very similar, global, $\sigma_{z}/\sigma_{r}$= 0.80$\pm$ 0.08 values for galaxies of different Hubble types. This shows that the global properties of the SVE at z=0 are not a good indicator of the heating and cooling events experienced by galaxies. We also find that similar $\sigma_{z}/\sigma_{r}$radial profiles are obtained through different combinations of $\sigma_{z}$ and $\sigma_{r}$ trends: at a local level, the vertical and radial components can evolve differently, leading to similar $\sigma_{z}/\sigma_{r}$ profiles at z=0. By contrast, the 2D spatial distribution of the SVE varies a lot more from galaxy to galaxy. Present day features in the SVE spatial distribution may be associated with specific interactions such as fly-by encounters or the accretion of low mass satellites even in the cases when the global SVE is not affected. The stellar populations decomposition reveals that young stellar populations present colder and less isotropic SVEs and more complex 2D distributions than their older and hotter counterparts.
Computersarxiv.org

Local Explanation of Dialogue Response Generation

In comparison to the interpretation of classification models, the explanation of sequence generation models is also an important problem, however it has seen little attention. In this work, we study model-agnostic explanations of a representative text generation task -- dialogue response generation. Dialog response generation is challenging with its open-ended sentences and multiple acceptable responses. To gain insights into the reasoning process of a generation model, we propose anew method, local explanation of response generation (LERG) that regards the explanations as the mutual interaction of segments in input and output sentences. LERG views the sequence prediction as uncertainty estimation of a human response and then creates explanations by perturbing the input and calculating the certainty change over the human response. We show that LERG adheres to desired properties of explanations for text generation including unbiased approximation, consistency and cause identification. Empirically, our results show that our method consistently improves other widely used methods on proposed automatic- and human- evaluation metrics for this new task by 4.4-12.8%. Our analysis demonstrates that LERG can extract both explicit and implicit relations between input and output segments.