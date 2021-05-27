Hybrid Encoding For Generating Large Scale Game Level Patterns With Local Variations Using a GAN
Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are a powerful indirect genotype-to-phenotype mapping for evolutionary search, but they have limitations. In particular, GAN output does not scale to arbitrary dimensions, and there is no obvious way to combine GAN outputs into a cohesive whole, which would be useful in many areas, such as video game level generation. Game levels often consist of several segments, sometimes repeated directly or with variation, organized into an engaging pattern. Such patterns can be produced with Compositional Pattern Producing Networks (CPPNs). Specifically, a CPPN can define latent vector GAN inputs as a function of geometry, which provides a way to organize level segments output by a GAN into a complete level. However, a collection of latent vectors can also be evolved directly, to produce more chaotic levels. Here, we propose a new hybrid approach that evolves CPPNs first, but allows the latent vectors to evolve later, and combines the benefits of both approaches. These approaches are evaluated in Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. We previously demonstrated via divergent search (MAP-Elites) that CPPNs better cover the space of possible levels than directly evolved levels. Here, we show that the hybrid approach can cover areas that neither of the other methods can and achieves comparable or superior QD scores.arxiv.org