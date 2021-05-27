Cancel
Robotic Brain Storm Optimization: A Multi-target Collaborative Searching Paradigm for Swarm Robotics

By Jian Yang, Yuhui Shi
 22 days ago

Swarm intelligence optimization algorithms can be adopted in swarm robotics for target searching tasks in a 2-D or 3-D space by treating the target signal strength as fitness values. Many current works in the literature have achieved good performance in single-target search problems. However, when there are multiple targets in an environment to be searched, many swarm intelligence-based methods may converge to specific locations prematurely, making it impossible to explore the environment further. The Brain Storm Optimization (BSO) algorithm imitates a group of humans in solving problems collectively. A series of guided searches can finally obtain a relatively optimal solution for particular optimization problems. Furthermore, with a suitable clustering operation, it has better multi-modal optimization performance, i.e., it can find multiple optima in the objective space. By matching the members in a robotic swarm to the individuals in the algorithm under both environments and robots constraints, this paper proposes a BSO-based collaborative searching framework for swarm robotics called Robotic BSO. The simulation results show that the proposed method can simulate the BSO's guided search characteristics and has an excellent prospect for multi-target searching problems for swarm robotics.

Kawasaki Robotics’ dedication to continuous improvement is evident in their technically advanced general purpose robot line: the R series. With a history dating back to the mid-1980s, Kawasaki has continued to refine their general purpose robot arms over time, routinely producing robots with wider working ranges, faster cycle times, longer reach, and increased torque. The release of the RS007N/L models in 2017 marked the beginning of a new generation of Kawasaki R series and the latest model, the RS013N, is no exception. By offering a 13 kg payload capacity, a wide working range, small footprint and IP67-classified design, the NEW RS013N sets the industry benchmark for small-to-medium payload robots.