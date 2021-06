One reason that a lot of people fall prey to the ploys of scam artists is that they are unaware of what their legal rights are in regards to purchasing a timeshare property. As with any other kind of contract or binding formal agreement, you should always know exactly what your rights are. While there are indeed legitimate timeshare businesses, there are also plenty of fraudulent operators seeking to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. You've probably heard plenty of horror stories about people who have been tricked into purchasing a timeshare that is either vastly different than what they were offered or in some cases, nonexistent! Before you buy a timeshare, there are a few things you need to know.