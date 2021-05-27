Cancel
The £12 Primark hairdryer fans say works better than Dyson's £300 one

By Shani Cohen, Nisha Mal
kentlive.news
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimark fans can't stop raving about one of its beauty products. The retailer sells a range of hair tools, including a small pink hairdryer that shoppers claim is better than Dyson's £299 one. One customer posted a rave review about the item on the Primark Haul Facebook group. The group...

