Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Help for Brits confused about how to be sustainable

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research has revealed that Brits are confused about what actions truly have any impact on everyday life due to mixed messages around sustainability. Over 40 per cent believe they are now making better decisions to live more sustainably due to the wealth of information available to them – including taking reusable bags to the supermarket (61%) and believing that buying sustainably sourced items at shelf will have a positive impact (60%).

www.kentlive.news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brits#Food Packaging#Cadbury Dairy Milk#Supermarkets#Cadbury Cocoa Life#The Sofa Sessions#Power Ups#Cadbury Sofa Sessions#Behavioural Psychologist#Brits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Youtube
Related
CharitiesSidney Daily News

Donors confused about ‘charity impact’

DAYTON – Almost half of adult Americans are unclear about what “charity impact” means, according to new survey research released by BBB’s Give.org, the standards-based charity evaluation group. The Give.org Special Report: Charity Impact provides results of a survey of more than 2,100 adults in the United States (as well...
Environmentfoodlogistics.com

How Cannabis Packaging Turns Sustainable

The pandemic has undoubtedly caused ripple effects across various industry sectors around the globe. In the United States, two major after effects are the solidification of the cannabis industry, as well as the heightened awareness amongst consumers in regards to their consumption impact on the environment. In a recent BCG...
Environmentwayssay.com

How to Run a Sustainable Restaurant

From recycling and conservation to water usage and green energy, more consumers are growing increasingly concerned with environmentally friendly operations. Before making purchases or visiting a restaurant, many customers will research to ensure that an establishment aligns with their environmental beliefs. With such an increased awareness on the part of consumers, restaurants now have increased responsibility.
Apparelrollercoaster.ie

How to buy affordable and sustainable children’s clothes

As parents, we want to find good quality, affordable clothes for our children and we are all also trying to be as sustainable as we can whenever possible. But sadly, sustainable children’s clothes are not always affordable for many parents, as much as we would like to buy them. Thankfully...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Confused!!!

Hi this is my 1st ever Xiaomi phone always had Samsung. I'm confused when it comes to updates and all the different kind of versions to the roms. And reading some comments about ota updates I'm just confused as hell lol. So I'm in UK on Vodafone im. On miui...
Energy Industrybiofuelsdigest.com

Bioenergy: how sustainable, how needed?

A new report from CCNY and a Bechtel/Drax partnership on biomass-to-energy but power from biomass into the spotlight — or, under the microscope. News arrives from the UK that Bechtel and Drax have partnered to advance to construct new Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage power plants around the world. Drax is the largest decarbonization project in Europe having converted its power station near Selby in North Yorkshire to use sustainable biomass instead of coal.
ApparelMens Fashion & Luxury Life Style Magazine

How to Find Sustainable Clothing Brands

Sustainable clothing is being demanded by a rapidly growing, conscious, climate concerned and savvy group of consumers that span generations. Sustainable clothing is no longer relegated to a few beige, baggy t-shirts. You can now find stylish, sophisticated and comfortable sustainable clothing from affordable to luxury designer brands. Sustainability is taking the clothing market by storm.
Healthinews.co.uk

Most Brits who were wary about vaccine have now taken up jab, study suggests

More than half of people who said they would definitely not get a Covid jab last year have now received one, according to a new study. Researchers at Kings College London and the University of Bristol also found that vaccine trust in ethnic minority groups has grown considerably since last year as well as across society, indicating that many people’s hesitancy has disappeared since the UK’s vaccine rollout began.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Cats are too socially inept to be loyal

In the cat world, there's a saying that you should keep your humans' friends close and your humans' enemies … just as close. That's the takeaway of a new study that shows that cats, unlike dogs, will gladly accept food from people who are not nice to their owners. While...
U.K.gobnewsonline.com

How WILL Border Force cope when ‘amber list opens to double-jabbed Brits’

Questions are being asked over how Border Force will deal with policing double-jabbed Brits should amber list countries open up. British holidaymakers who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine could be given the green light to fly to nearly 170 countries from next month under new government plans.
YogaTelegraph

Julia Bradbury: ‘Skinny-shaming is a thing – and I was a target of it’

It was my friend Jenni Falconer who let me know that people were ‘going nuts for my bikini bod’. A few days earlier I’d gone on Instagram and posted two photographs from my garden in west London: one was a staycation snap that showed me lapping up the sunshine. I didn't think twice about posting it – I was wearing a bikini but it was just a head and shoulders shot, not really showing anything other than my big mirrored sunglasses, my collar bones and the gorgeous luminescence of the day. In the second post, two days later, I was sitting at my little garden table with my laptop in a cardboard box – a trick I use to stop the glare from the sun on the screen so that I can work outside.
CancerPosted by
The Independent

Rates of skin cancer type in UK men jumps by nearly half in decade, research finds

Diagnoses of a type of skin cancer has jumped by nearly half for men in the UK in the space of a decade, according to new research.The average incidence rate for Melanoma was 19.5 per 100,000 a year among UK males between 2005 and 2007, according to Cancer Research UK.This rose by 47 per cent to 28.7 per 100,000 between 2015 and 2017, their analysis showed.Women have also seen Melanoma rates increase over the same period but to a lesser extent, the leading cancer charity said, with their findings showing a 30 per cent increase in diagnoses. Skin cancer is...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Hydrating Vegan Sun Care

Sun Bum is expanding its range to include vegan sun care options. The cosmetic brand's clean skincare line is infused with nourishing and hydrating ingredients. Sun bum paired with artist Andy Davis to design the line's packaging to showcase the brand's new direction adequately. Boasting a clean, fun, and sleek finish, the packaging reflects the brand's commitment to natural and honest sun care.
Hobbiessaltstrong.com

The Truth About The Go Wild App (Social Media For Hunters & Anglers)

If you love hunting and fishing (and you’re tired of the old-school social media platforms) then you’ve got to check this out. In this episode, we have Brad and Jacob from Go Wild to share their story of how they came up with their outdoor platform, why it’s attracting so many hunters and anglers, and how they’ve had to pivot in this wild economy.
Books & Literaturebradtguides.com

Beastly Journeys

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. David Attenborough, Dion Leonard (Finding Gobi), Dervla Murphy and Brian Jackman are just four of the authors whose work features in this new anthology from Bradt focusing on true stories about travelling with animals. In Beastly Journeys, there are 46 tales of extraordinary animal travel experiences, from hilarious holidays with pets to journeys on which wild animals somehow came along for the ride, including: David Attenborough tries to get an armadillo through Paraguayan customs; adventurer Ash Dykes takes a white cockerel to Maromokotro to ward off evil spirits; Mike Gerrard shares a car journey from Belsize Park to Canvey Island with a python; Brian Jackman rides, walks and swims with Abu the elephant; Bradt New Travel Writer of the Year Dom Tulett rows with a kingfisher; and John Rendall travels to Africa with Christian, the lion he bought at Harrods and raised in west London.
Mental Healththevibes.com

Mask-wearing and social anxiety – it's complicated

THE mask has become an integral part of our daily lives. Used mainly as a tool to fight against the spread of Covid-19, the protective accessory was also found helpful for another reason, with many finding it helped assuage social anxiety and protected wearers from the gaze of others. Mask-wearing...
Relationship AdviceAnchorage Press

You feel like words...

“Well, I don’t get a lot of free time, but when I do, I like to help the American people. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, the American people deserve more than my opponent.”. “Thank you again, Mr. Roberts, for not really answering the question. And for...