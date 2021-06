With the customer increasingly shopping online during the pandemic, several previously unpopular product categories on the web have gained momentum. According to Red Seer Consulting, the online grocery market was $ 3.3 billion in year 20, of which 7-8% were online milk delivery start-ups, and is expected to grow. at a CAGR of 50% over the next five years. Some of these businesses have also branched out into related offerings such as bakery, fruits and vegetables.